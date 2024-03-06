Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Determined Home Affairs minister drags ZEP battle to Constitutional Court

Determined Home Affairs minister drags ZEP battle to Constitutional Court
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has turned to the Constitutional Court in his bid to appeal against a Pretoria High Court judgment that found the process he used to end the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit programme was neither fair nor lawful. (Archive photo: Tariro Washinyira)
By Tania Broughton
06 Mar 2024
0

The high court ruled against the minister and he failed in his appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is continuing with his court battles to scrap the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme.

In June 2023, the Pretoria high court ruled that the termination of the ZEP had been unlawful and unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court of Appeal then dismissed his appeal on the grounds that it had no prospects of success, but now the Minister has turned to the Constitutional Court, essentially on the same grounds, asking that it adjudicate over the issue.

In the application lodged in the apex court, Home Affairs director-general Livhuwani Tommy Makhode, who is the second applicant after the minister, wants leave to appeal against the whole June 2023 judgment of the Pretoria high court, which ordered the minister to reconsider the termination of the programme and follow a fair, lawful and consultative process.

The Pretoria high court then refused to grant leave to appeal.

Makhode submits the court erred by disregarding his affidavit as “impermissible hearsay” because it was not deposed to by the minister. Yet the court had not made such a finding in its main judgment.

“The ineluctable conclusion is that, although it did not expressly say so in the main judgment, it had disregarded the affidavit,” he said.

Makhode further contends that other grounds not considered by the Pretoria court, which had been “squarely raised”, were the separation of powers doctrine.

The court had got the notion of public participation wrong.

Read more in Daily Maverick: High court confirms Zimbabwean Extension Permits valid until June 2024

He said the Pretoria court had incorrectly agreed with the Helen Suzman Foundation that the minister ought to have consulted before the decision to terminate the programme was taken.

“Even if audi [hearing the other side] was a mandatory requirement, in this instance I am advised and submit that the full court erred and ought to have found that the representations considered after the decision were sufficient to render it both procedurally fair and lawful.

“The fact remains that the ZEP holders were all allowed to be heard, albeit after the decision was taken.”

Regarding the finding by the court that the minister had failed to consider the impact of the decision on the rights of ZEP holders and their children, Makhode said this was an error and would mean that the status of the permit holders could never be revoked or withdrawn in terms of the Immigration Act.

“The director-general states under oath that such rights were considered. Rights of children cannot (due to the nature of the decision) trump all other fundamental rights.”

He said the court should have found that the minister had discharged the onus to justify the limitation of ZEP holders’ rights. The minister had pleaded that conditions in Zimbabwe had improved to the extent that they could now return home.

Makhode submitted the issue was still a “live controversy” and the department was currently constrained from taking any action against those ZEP holders whose applications for renewal or extension have been unsuccessful.

“To date approximately 78,126 [of a total of 178,000 ZEP holders] have already applied for waivers and 10,427 have applied for other visas. The validity of their exemption permits has been duly extended; however, if their applications are unsuccessful, the order of the high court prevents the minister from exercising powers conferred upon him by the Act.”

He said given the complexity, and constitutional matters raised by the appeal, and the public interest, leave to appeal should be granted.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and others are expected to oppose the application. They have until March 15 to file papers. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Apartheid destruction of Zimbabwe's air force: 1982 Thornhill mystery solved
Op-eds

Apartheid destruction of Zimbabwe's air force: 1982 Thornhill mystery solved
IEC must act urgently against threats of electoral violence in SA
South Africa

IEC must act urgently against threats of electoral violence in SA
Zuma's renegade MK Party labelled a visionless shell, but it cannot be overlooked
Maverick News

Zuma's renegade MK Party labelled a visionless shell, but it cannot be overlooked
Who is the Western Cape’s new Anti-Gang Unit boss? It’s complicated (even the cops seem unsure)
Maverick News

Who is the Western Cape’s new Anti-Gang Unit boss? It’s complicated (even the cops seem unsure)
‘Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joslin Smith condemned
Maverick News

‘Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joslin Smith condemned

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joslin Smith condemned
Maverick News

‘Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joslin Smith condemned
Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Maverick News

Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Maverick News

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Friendless in Fancourt — Billionaire Hasso Plattner ordered to reinstate three terminated golf course memberships
Maverick News

Friendless in Fancourt — Billionaire Hasso Plattner ordered to reinstate three terminated golf course memberships
Cape Town cops arrested for Mandrax smuggling and abalone hijacking worth R500,000
Maverick News

Cape Town cops arrested for Mandrax smuggling and abalone hijacking worth R500,000

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.