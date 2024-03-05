Newsdeck

South China Sea

Philippines calls out China for ‘unprovoked coercion’ in South China Sea

Philippines calls out China for ‘unprovoked coercion’ in South China Sea
A Philippine Coast Guard's elite force crew on rubber boats embark onto the BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) patrol ship during a search and rescue exercise during a search and rescue exercise in the South China Sea, Philippines, 06 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
By Reuters
05 Mar 2024
0

BEIJING/MANILA, March 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines called out Beijing on Tuesday for "unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous manoeuvres" in a disputed area of the South China Sea, saying Chinese ships had fired water cannons at one of its vessels, injuring some crew.

China’s actions put “into question the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue and lessening of tensions,” a Philippine task force on the South China Sea said in a statement.

Philippine vessels which were carrying out a resupply mission for Filipino troops near the Second Thomas Shoal were “harassed (and) blocked” by Chinese maritime militia and coast guard ships, which fired water cannons that shattered the windshield of one of its boats, causing minor injuries to at least four crew members, it said.

The Chinese coast guard’s “reckless” and “illegal” actions also led to the collision between a Chinese and Philippine ship, with the latter sustaining “minor structural damage,” Manila’s coast guard spokesperson said separately.

But China laid the blame on its neighbour, saying Philippine ships had illegally intruded into waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal, which it calls Renai Reef, so it had to take control measures.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, which includes the Second Thomas Shoal, and has deployed vessels to patrol the disputed atoll which lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The shoal, known in the Philippines as Ayungin, is home to a small number of Filipino troops stationed on a rusting warship which Manila grounded there in 1999 to reinforce sovereignty claims.

“The on-site operation was professional and restrained, reasonable and lawful,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news conference.

“China once again urges the Philippine side to stop maritime violations and provocations and refrain from taking any actions that may complicate the maritime situation,” Mao said.

Tuesday’s incident was the latest in a series of maritime run-ins between the Philippines and China, which have been locked in a territorial dispute in the South China Sea despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration which found that China’s claims had no legal basis. Beijing rejects that ruling.

“Peace and stability cannot be achieved without due regard for the legitimate, well-established, and legally settled rights of others,” the Philippine task force said. “We demand that China demonstrate that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community.”

The Philippines moved a step closer to enacting a Maritime Zones law after its Congress passed the bill that clearly establishes the exact metres and bounds of the country’s maritime entitlements under international law.

But China said it has “lodged solemn representations with the Philippine side” to oppose the measure, which Mao described as “an out-and-out evil law, which will inevitably complicate the situation in the South China Sea”

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said at a forum in Australia on Monday that his country will cooperate in talks with China but it will push back when its sovereignty and maritime rights are ignored.

In a departure from his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte’s pro-China stance, Marcos has accused Beijing of aggression in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, including the use of water cannon, “military-grade” lasers and collision tactics to drive away Philippine vessels.

The China Coast Guard issued a statement on the latest incident between the countries along with other past coast guard actions, including a link to what it called the “illegal invasion of Scarborough Shoal” on Feb. 23.

In that incident it said a China Coast Guard ship took necessary measures to drive a Philippine vessel away in accordance with the law.

(Reporting by Bernard Orr and Shanghai newsroom and Karen Lema in Manila; Editing by Chris Reese, Michael Perry and Kim Coghill)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joslin Smith condemned
Maverick News

‘Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joslin Smith condemned
Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Maverick News

Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Maverick News

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Friendless in Fancourt — Billionaire Hasso Plattner ordered to reinstate three terminated golf course memberships
Maverick News

Friendless in Fancourt — Billionaire Hasso Plattner ordered to reinstate three terminated golf course memberships
Endless nightmare for ‘stateless’ mother after Home Affairs ID crackdown puts her life in limbo
Maverick News

Endless nightmare for ‘stateless’ mother after Home Affairs ID crackdown puts her life in limbo

TOP READS IN SECTION

New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
Newsdeck

New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
I have a picture for you! 24 February - 01 March 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24 February – 01 March 2024
Singapore Defends Taylor Swift Payment After Thai Criticism
Newsdeck

Singapore Defends Taylor Swift Payment After Thai Criticism
Supreme Court Rules Trump Can Appear on Presidential Ballots
Newsdeck

Supreme Court Rules Trump Can Appear on Presidential Ballots
Israel carries out biggest Ramallah raid in years, witnesses say
Newsdeck

Israel carries out biggest Ramallah raid in years, witnesses say

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.