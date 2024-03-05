Cape Town’s iconic cycle tour geared to host 30,000 riders in perfect weather

Riders for the charity Warrior on Wheels Foundation, on the N2 with Tiaan during the 2023 Cape Town Cycle Tour. (Photo: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images)

About 30,000 participants will pedal through the Cape Peninsula and Cape Town central business district on Sunday in the 46th edition of the annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.

The 109km route around the Cape Peninsula has attracted about 27,500 participants, while the shorter 42km tour, introduced in 2023, going through the Cape Town CBD to the Blue Route and back, expects around 2,500 riders.

The shorter distance was introduced to encourage novice and junior riders to hop on their bicycles and complete a Cape Town Cycle Tour.

Roads across both routes will be closed to motorists on Sunday, with 230 traffic officials, 40 metro police and 182 members of the SA Police Service set to help the event run smoothly.

The 109km route starts at the city hall before winding through the picturesque peninsula and finishing at Green Point.

The 2022 Cape Town Cycle Tour champion, Marc Pritzen, is a strong favourite to win this year, along with his Cape Epic teammate Tristan Nortje.

Last year’s champ, Chris Jooste, cycling with RKC Collective, has a point to prove that his breakaway 2023 win was not a fluke and will be looking to replicate his achievement.

Four-time winner Nolan Hoffman is another who is expected to be among the front runners when they reach the finish line in Green Point.

The women’s race is expected to be a straight shootout between Cape Epic champ Vera Looser and South African Road Race champion Carla Oberholzer.

But the Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world’s largest individually timed cycle race, is not only for the professionals.

Tracking app

This year’s tour introduced the SportSplits Tracker app, which allows supporters of riders to track participants in real time.

“We are continuously working to improve the experience for both our riders and spectators,” said David Bellairs, director at the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.

“The tracking app offers an exceptional level of engagement and excitement, allowing friends and family to stay connected and support participants every step of the way.

“The Cape Town Cycle Tour is not just a race; it’s a celebration of community, resilience, and the beauty of our city,” Bellairs said. DM