Haley Gets First Primary Win in D.C. With Super Tuesday Ahead

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during a campaign event in Needham, Massachusetts, US, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Former President Donald Trump swept three more Republican presidential nominating contests on Saturday, beating rival Nikki Haley in Missouri and Idaho and winning all of Michigan's remaining delegates.
By Bloomberg
04 Mar 2024
Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia Sunday, giving her the first victory in the nominating contests of 2024 and slowing Donald Trump’s march to the Republican nomination.

Haley won the district 63% to 33%, according to the Associated Press.

In winning the 19 delegates from the nation’s capital, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations nearly doubled her voting strength at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. But her 43 delegates still trail the former president, who won the first nine contests and has amassed 244 delegates.

North Dakota will vote on Monday before the 15-state Super Tuesday contests the next day that will award 36% of all Republican delegates. Those states are mostly favorable to Trump, with winner-take-all contests likely to allow him to amass delegates quickly.

Washington is the most Democratic jurisdiction in the country, with only 23,000 registered Republicans in the city. Only about 2,000 of them voted in a primary conducted over two days at a single polling location.

“It’s not surprising that Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos,” Haley spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement. She noted that Haley became the first woman in history to win a Republican presidential primary.

The Trump campaign quickly dismissed Haley’s victory in Washington.

“While Nikki has been soundly rejected throughout the rest of America, she was just crowned Queen of the Swamp by the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo,” said Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

