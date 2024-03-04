Newsdeck

Guinness World Record

Flying Dutchman recognised as longest-surviving heart transplant patient

Flying Dutchman recognised as longest-surviving heart transplant patient
Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, Imperial College London & Heart Science Centre, Harefield Hospital, Middlesex, UK speaks during a press conference regarding 16 year old Hannah Clark who had a donor heart grafted onto her own after suffering heart failure as a baby, and has now made a full recovery after having the transplanted heart removed at the Science Media Centre London, Britain, 13 July 2009. Yacoub performed the original operation to insert the donor heart and assisted in the operation to remove it. EPA/DANIEL HAMBURY
By Reuters
04 Mar 2024
0

HERKENBOSCH, March 4 (Reuters) - Four decades after being diagnosed with a serious heart condition and given just six months to live, Bert Janssen has set a Guinness World Record as the longest-surviving transplant patient.

“I want to be an example for people,” said the Dutchman, who was 17 when he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a heart muscle disease which makes it harder for the heart to pump blood around the body.

He says he is proof that living a long time with a heart transplant is possible.

In 1984, The Netherlands had yet to perform its first heart transplantation, so cardiologist Albert Mattart referred the teenager to Harefield Hospital in England.

Janssen underwent transplant surgery in June that year after a heart became available following a tragic car crash in which two young adults died.

The life-saving operation was carried out by transplant pioneer Magdi Yacoub.

“I consider that day more important than my birthday,” said Janssen, who is now 57, married with two sons and a keen glider pilot.

“I’ve never really looked this far ahead.”

While he is fit and healthy, his heart medication causes side effects and in recent years he has had to slow down.

“I still do more or less what I want (but) at a different pace,” he said.

The average life expectancy for heart patients after a transplant is 16 years, according to Janssen’s current cardiologist, Casper Eurlings.

Guinness World Records officially recognised Janssen’s achievement of living for 39 years and 100 days after receiving his transplant.

The previous record was 34 years and 359 days set by Canadian Harold Sokyrka in 2021, according to Guinness.

Transplant patients “need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and be active. That’s what Mr Janssen did,” Earlings said.

Yacoub has since thanked Janssen for his achievements and dedication to global health.

“But it’s really me who should be thanking him,” Janssen said.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Marta Fiorin, Piroschka van der Wouw; Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Maverick News

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
DM168

Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
What it’s like to live in the most polluted place on earth, the Vaal Triangle
Our Burning Planet

What it’s like to live in the most polluted place on earth, the Vaal Triangle
SA's Narcos Capture - the Mandrax trafficker and 'wanted terrorist' matrix haunting the ANC, Zuma, Guptas
DM168

SA's Narcos Capture – the Mandrax trafficker and 'wanted terrorist' matrix haunting the ANC, Zuma, Guptas
Party should never have put Zuma’s interests above its own, says ANC elections head
Maverick News

Party should never have put Zuma’s interests above its own, says ANC elections head

TOP READS IN SECTION

New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
Newsdeck

New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
I have a picture for you! 24 February - 01 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 February – 01 March 2024
Israeli military review of Gaza aid convoy deaths finds most killed in stampede
Newsdeck

Israeli military review of Gaza aid convoy deaths finds most killed in stampede
‘Dune 2’ at $81.5 Million Scores Biggest Opening of 2024
Newsdeck

‘Dune 2’ at $81.5 Million Scores Biggest Opening of 2024
Haley Gets First Primary Win in D.C. With Super Tuesday Ahead
Newsdeck

Haley Gets First Primary Win in D.C. With Super Tuesday Ahead

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.