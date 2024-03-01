Defend Truth

PUTIN CRITIC

Thousands of Russians mourn Navalny at funeral, defying Kremlin

Thousands of Russians mourn Navalny at funeral, defying Kremlin
Funeral service workers bring the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny inside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, during his funerals in Moscow, Russia, 01 March 2024. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
By Bloomberg
01 Mar 2024
0

(Bloomberg) --Thousands of people lined up to pay their final respects at the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday, in defiance of a heavy police presence aimed at deterring protests against President Vladimir Putin.

Mourners chanted “Navalny” and “we won’t forgive” as his coffin was brought to the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in Moscow’s southeastern Marino district. Some shouted “Putin is a killer” as the Kremlin critic’s body was carried out after the service for burial at the nearby Borisov cemetery.

Riot police were stationed outside the church and at the cemetery, as authorities threatened punishment for any unsanctioned gathering. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin had nothing to say about Navalny, in response to questions from reporters, the Interfax news service reported.

People react outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, ahead of the upcoming funeral of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia, 01 March 2024. A-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

US President Joe Biden and European leaders have joined Navalny’s family and allies in blaming Putin for the activist’s Feb. 16 death in an Arctic prison camp. Ambassadors from the US and a number of European states joined those gathered outside for the funeral.

The crowds turned out in defiance of an unprecedented Kremlin crackdown on dissent in recent years, in a display of discontent with Putin’s nearly quarter-century rule and as Russia is waging war in Ukraine. The funeral was held a day after Putin set out plans for his next six years in power, in an address to Russia’s Federal Assembly ahead of the March 15-17 presidential election.

The US and Europe responded to the death of Putin’s most formidable domestic opponent by imposing sanctions on Russia that have had a largely symbolic impact.

Russian police have arrested hundreds of people in Moscow and other cities for laying flowers at makeshift memorials to Navalny since his death.

Funeral service workers bring the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny inside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, during his funerals in Moscow, Russia, 01 March 2024. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

State media have almost completely ignored the fallout from Navalny’s demise. In contrast, it devoted extensive coverage to the death this week of former Soviet Prime Minister Nikolai Ryzhkov, aged 94, who was also being buried on Friday following a memorial service at Moscow’s main Christ the Saviour Cathedral.

Navalny’s widow, Yulia, didn’t attend his funeral after aides said it would be unsafe for her to return to Russia from Europe. She denounced Putin as the “leader of an organized, criminal gang” in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday, and has said she plans to continue her husband’s fight against the Kremlin.

Penitentiary officials said Navalny, 47, died after falling ill at the maximum-security prison where he was serving 19 years on extremism charges.

Officials kept the body for more than a week before handing it over to Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila, who accused them of trying to pressure her into agreeing to a secret burial. Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said Thursday the family had difficulties in finding a vehicle to transport the body to the church.

People arrive to the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, ahead of the upcoming funeral of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia, 01 March 2024. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Navalny died as talks were underway that could have seen him freed as part of a prisoner exchange with the US and Germany, a western official said.

The opposition leader, who was barred from running against Putin in 2018 elections, built up a huge following inside Russia with slick videos exposing high-level corruption and a campaign aimed at loosening the Kremlin’s grip on power. He helped lead protests that at their peak in 2011-2012 brought tens of thousands to the streets.

After a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning in Siberia in 2020 that he and the West blamed on the Kremlin, which denied involvement, Navalny was taken to Germany for treatment. He was detained at passport control in Moscow when he returned in January 2021 and remained in prison until his death. DM/Bloomberg

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Dysfunctional and too complex’ — Independent Eskom assessment makes damning load shedding findings
Maverick News

‘Dysfunctional and too complex’ — Independent Eskom assessment makes damning load shedding findings
‘Not fit for any person to work in’ – unsafe police headquarters in Pretoria shut
Maverick News

‘Not fit for any person to work in’ – unsafe police headquarters in Pretoria shut
Pravin Gordhan doubles down on the need for secrecy around the sale of SAA
South Africa

Pravin Gordhan doubles down on the need for secrecy around the sale of SAA
Winning the war against the aggressive water hyacinth - A Cape Town community’s tireless effort
South Africa

Winning the war against the aggressive water hyacinth – A Cape Town community’s tireless effort
Unisa set to finally act against more than 1,500 students charged with exam cheating
Maverick Citizen

Unisa set to finally act against more than 1,500 students charged with exam cheating

TOP READS IN SECTION

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
Maverick News

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Change Ends Now – Roger Jardine’s new political party won’t contest May 29 polls
Maverick News

Change Ends Now – Roger Jardine’s new political party won’t contest May 29 polls
‘Not fit for any person to work in’ – unsafe police headquarters in Pretoria shut
Maverick News

‘Not fit for any person to work in’ – unsafe police headquarters in Pretoria shut

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.