Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORD

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 1 Mar

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 1 Mar
By Daily Maverick
01 Mar 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
Maverick News

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
Dricus du Plessis spotted in Cape Town - But in who’s Merc?
Sponsored Content

Dricus du Plessis spotted in Cape Town – But in who’s Merc?
‘Not fit for any person to work in’ – unsafe police headquarters in Pretoria shut
Maverick News

‘Not fit for any person to work in’ – unsafe police headquarters in Pretoria shut
Change Ends Now – Roger Jardine’s new political party won’t contest May 29 polls
Maverick News

Change Ends Now – Roger Jardine’s new political party won’t contest May 29 polls
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 29 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 29 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 28 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 28 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 26 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 26 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 27 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 27 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 23 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 23 Feb

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.