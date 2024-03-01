Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Alibaba triggers price war in cloud computing with steep cuts

Alibaba triggers price war in cloud computing with steep cuts
A sign promoting Alibaba Group Holding's 11.11 Singles' Day online shopping event at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, 10 November 2021. (Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
01 Mar 2024
0

JD.com Inc. took less than a day to respond to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s price cuts in cloud computing services with its own sharp reductions, an aggressive round of competition that will benefit customers and erode profits at China’s leading technology companies.

Alibaba began slashing prices by as much as 55% on more than 100 services on Thursday in a bid to win back customers in the hotly contested market. JD.com, a rival in e-commerce and cloud services, responded later the same day with its own round of price cuts, unveiled on the company’s WeChat account.

The moves by Alibaba mark one of its more aggressive bids to fend off competition from the likes of Tencent Holdings Ltd., Baidu Inc. and JD.com. Alibaba had planned to spin off its cloud business into an independent, publicly traded unit, but called off the split last year in a reversal that stunned investors. 

The company is now focusing on growing the public cloud — the domestic services arm aimed at enterprise customers — given US sanctions curtailing the supply of advanced chips to Chinese firms. CEO Eddie Wu, who took the helm last year, has taken direct control of the unit and revamped major lines.

Read More: Alibaba Unveils Big Cloud Price Cuts as AI Rivalry Deepens

Alibaba has struggled over the past year to revamp its vast e-commerce, logistics and cloud empire in the face of fierce competition and geopolitical risks. The company is looking to revive growth after two years of regulatory scrutiny and Covid-era economic turbulence. It seeks to hive off non-core assets to raise capital, while dividing its sprawling operations into more clearly defined areas.

But the cloud — the business spawned over a decade ago from the need to support a mammoth e-commerce operation — remains a focal point, particularly as demand for computing power rises alongside a surge in AI development. Yet in recent years, it’s shed clients to not just its usual rivals but also state-backed entrants and relative newcomers like Huawei Technologies Co.

Now Alibaba may have galvanised the competition. In its post on Thursday, JD declared its intent to compete, though with few specifics.

“Cut all you like, let’s fight to the end!” the company proclaimed in a big banner-like declaration.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
Maverick News

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
‘Not fit for any person to work in’ – unsafe police headquarters in Pretoria shut
Maverick News

‘Not fit for any person to work in’ – unsafe police headquarters in Pretoria shut
Dricus du Plessis spotted in Cape Town - But in who’s Merc?
Sponsored Content

Dricus du Plessis spotted in Cape Town – But in who’s Merc?
Change Ends Now – Roger Jardine’s new political party won’t contest May 29 polls
Maverick News

Change Ends Now – Roger Jardine’s new political party won’t contest May 29 polls
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Why was Treasury so coy about a German report on Eskom’s power fleet?
South Africa

After the Bell: Why was Treasury so coy about a German report on Eskom’s power fleet?
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
All you need to know about Michelle Phillips, Transnet’s eighth CEO in 23 years
Maverick News

All you need to know about Michelle Phillips, Transnet’s eighth CEO in 23 years
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Ashburton Fund Managers slapped with R16m fine by conduct authority for compliance failures
Business Maverick

Ashburton Fund Managers slapped with R16m fine by conduct authority for compliance failures

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.