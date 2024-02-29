Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UK helium-filled aircraft company kicks off safety approval process

UK helium-filled aircraft company kicks off safety approval process
The unidentified metallic blimp as photographed by a pilot on his iPhone. Photo: mysterywire.com
By Reuters
29 Feb 2024
0

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Britain's Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV), a company aiming to make flying on a giant helium-filled aircraft a reality before the end of the decade, said on Thursday it had started the process for gaining safety approval from the UK regulator.

HAV said it had applied for Type Certification, which signifies the airworthiness of a particular category of aircraft, and a process with the Civil Aviation Authority for its Airlander 10 was underway, as it seeks to commercialise a new type of flying.

The Airlander 10 emits up to 90% less carbon than conventional flying although it is much slower, with journeys expected to take just under double the time.

But its sustainable credentials mean HAV has already secured interest from airline customers like Spain’s Air Nostrum, and HAV believes its Airlander could be in service by 2028.

“Applying for Type Certification is a key milestone in our journey,” said HAV Chief Executive Tom Grundy.

In 2016 Airlander, nicknamed the “flying bum” after its double-hulled shape, crash landed during trials, and a year later it was pictured ripped and deflated after it came loose from moorings.

But HAV said it has improved its technology since then.

Using aerodynamics, buoyancy and vectored thrust from four combustion engines, the Airlander flies at about the same altitude as a helicopter when it is pumped full of helium, a key difference from the hydrogen-filled airships made infamous by the Hindenburg disaster of 1937.

Airlander’s hardened fabric shell is almost as long as a football pitch and the height of six double decker buses, and it carries a cabin below which can fit 100 seats.

HAV said it will agree a plan with the CAA to set out the basis for certification which will include analysis, simulation, laboratory, ground and flight tests.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
‘They’ve left the poor behind’ — Western Cape farmworkers say they’ve lost faith in ANC
Maverick News

‘They’ve left the poor behind’ — Western Cape farmworkers say they’ve lost faith in ANC
After the Bell: Why was Treasury so coy about a German report on Eskom’s power fleet?
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Why was Treasury so coy about a German report on Eskom’s power fleet?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Odysseus moon lander still operational, in final hours before battery dies
Newsdeck

Odysseus moon lander still operational, in final hours before battery dies
Sixth alleged Russian spy to be charged in UK
Newsdeck

Sixth alleged Russian spy to be charged in UK
I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Alexei Navalny's funeral to be held on Friday in Moscow
Newsdeck

Alexei Navalny's funeral to be held on Friday in Moscow
EU set to fine Apple in Spotify music streaming case, sources say
Newsdeck

EU set to fine Apple in Spotify music streaming case, sources say

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.