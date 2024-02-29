Newsdeck

Russia state-of-the-nation address

Putin’s address to Russia’s parliament

Putin's address to Russia's parliament
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly at the Gostiny Dvor conference center in Moscow, Russia, 29 February 2024. About 1,200 people, including lawmakers of Russias two-chamber parliament, Government members, heads of the Constitutional and Supreme court, and regional governors, were invited to attend the event. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
By Reuters
29 Feb 2024
MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address on Thursday to Russia's elite, updating them on the war in Ukraine, Moscow's nuclear capabilities, and its relationship with the West.

The speech comes two weeks ahead of a presidential election in which Putin is expected to win another six-year term in a landslide.

Here are highlights from his speech, which was delivered to members of both houses of parliament, state officials, military commanders and soldiers.

 

ON THE WAR IN UKRAINE

“Today, when our homeland is defending its sovereignty and security and protecting the lives of our fellow countrymen in Donbas and Novorossiya (regions of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed), the decisive role in this righteous struggle belongs to our citizens, our unity, devotion to our native country and responsibility for its fate.”

“These qualities were clearly and unambiguously manifested at the very beginning of the special military operation, when it was supported by the absolute majority of the Russian people. Despite all the trials and bitterness of losses, people are adamant in this choice.

“We did not start this war in Donbas. As I have said many times, we will do everything to end it, to eradicate Nazism. To fulfill all the tasks of the special military operation. To protect the sovereignty and security of our citizens.”

 

ON THE ARMS RACE

“We understand that the West is trying to drag us into an arms race. They are trying to wear us down, to repeat the trick they succeeded (in pulling off) with the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

“Therefore, our task is to develop the defence-industrial complex in such a way as to increase the scientific, technological and industrial potential of the country.”

“We need to distribute resources as rationally as possible and build an efficient economy of the armed forces, to achieve the maximum for every rouble of defence expenditures.”

 

ON COMBAT READINESS

“The combat capabilities of the armed forces have increased manifold. Our units are firmly in possession of the initiative. They are confidently advancing in a number of operational directions, liberating new territories.”

 

ON MISSILES

“Strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness for guaranteed use.”

“The hypersonic dagger aircraft system has not only been put into service, but is also being used with high efficiency to hit particularly important targets in the course of the special military operation.”

“The hypersonic sea-based complex Zircon has also already been used in battle. The hypersonic units of the intercontinental range Avangard (and) the laser systems Peresvet are on combat duty. The tests of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile are being finalised. And the unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon… The first mass-produced Sarmat heavy ballistic missiles have been delivered to the troops.”

(Reporting by Reuters; Compiled by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Gareth Jones, John Davison)

