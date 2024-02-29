Business Maverick

Business Maverick

New Zealand issues travel ban on ‘extremist’ Israeli settlers

New Zealand issues travel ban on ‘extremist’ Israeli settlers
A person looks at a large screen projecting over 1500 Israeli victims of the October 7 attack and the soldiers who were killed in the subsequent fighting in Gaza at the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem , 31 January 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN)
By Bloomberg
29 Feb 2024
0

New Zealand issued travel bans against a number of “extremist Israeli settlers”, joining the US and other nations in cracking down on individuals who commit violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.

New Zealand’s consistent position is that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are a violation of international law, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement on Thursday.

“Settlements undermine the prospects for a viable two-state solution,” he said. “Recent statements by some Israeli ministers about plans for further settlement construction are of serious concern and will raise tensions further between Israelis and Palestinians.”

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order allowing the US to impose more sanctions on Israeli settlers — and possibly government officials — involved in violence against Palestinians, while the UK also issued a travel ban and imposed financial sanction against four Israeli settlers.

New Zealand also on Thursday designated Hamas in its entirety — including its political wing — a terrorist entity following the 7 October massacre in Israel.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: Why was Treasury so coy about a German report on Eskom’s power fleet?
South Africa

After the Bell: Why was Treasury so coy about a German report on Eskom’s power fleet?
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
‘They’ve left the poor behind’ — Western Cape farmworkers say they’ve lost faith in ANC
Maverick News

‘They’ve left the poor behind’ — Western Cape farmworkers say they’ve lost faith in ANC
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Maverick News

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban

TOP READS IN SECTION

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Maverick News

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
Maverick News

Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Business Maverick

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Spooked tourists say SA visa fiasco has chased them away
South Africa

Spooked tourists say SA visa fiasco has chased them away
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.