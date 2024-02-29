Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 29 Feb

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 29 Feb
By Daily Maverick
29 Feb 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
‘They’ve left the poor behind’ — Western Cape farmworkers say they’ve lost faith in ANC
Maverick News

‘They’ve left the poor behind’ — Western Cape farmworkers say they’ve lost faith in ANC
After the Bell: Why was Treasury so coy about a German report on Eskom’s power fleet?
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Why was Treasury so coy about a German report on Eskom’s power fleet?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 28 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 28 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 27 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 27 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 26 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 26 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 23 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 23 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 22 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 22 Feb

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.