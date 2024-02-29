As it turns out, the mystery was unveiled when it was revealed that Banxso, a leading name in responsible online trading, recently signed a partnership with Dricus “Stillknocks” du Plessis. Soon after this, Banxso announced the Tour de Banxso competition for its clients where the top-performing portfolio stands a chance to win some amazing prizes. One of the coveted rewards is a Classic 1959 fully restored Mercedes Benz car, the very same model that caught everyone’s attention when Dricus was seen driving it around Cape Town.

“The Tour de Banxso is an opportunity to reward our clients, thank them for their support, and surprise and delight them in the process. Dricus was visiting us in Cape Town, and we wanted to offer him the full Banxso experience, making his day out in the Mother City truly extraordinary,” said Manuel de Andrade, Banxso Chief Operating Officer in Cape Town.

This partnership and competition underscore Banxso’s commitment to supporting talented athletes and fostering talent. Together, Banxso and du Plessis aim to inspire individuals to pursue their passions fearlessly, whether in the world of sports or finance.

Banxso is a leading name in responsible trading, committed to supporting talented athletes and fostering talent through partnerships with individuals like Dricus “Stillknocks” du Plessis. As a pioneer in the financial trading and investing landscape, Banxso offers an inclusive and dynamic platform for traders of all levels.

For those new to trading or looking to expand their knowledge, Banxso provides valuable online tutorials on its website, catering to novice traders eager to learn.

Banxso operates under rigorous regulatory oversight to ensure security and confidence. Authorised by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with license number 37699, the company adheres to strict conditions, including the operation of segregated client accounts, ensuring client funds are protected from business use. Additionally, monthly reports are submitted to the FSCA and the Financial Intelligence Centre as part of their regulatory compliance.

Banxso offers exposure to a diverse range of financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks, commodities, and forex. For more information on Banxso, how to work with a Success Manager, and how to get started in the world of trading, please visit www.banxso.com.

About Tour de Banxso:

The Tour de Banxso competition runs from 15 February to 15 May 2024.

Prizes include:

First Prize: A Classic 1959 fully restored Mercedes Benz car (as seen at the activation locations around Cape Town)

Second Prize: A vacation to Italy to watch part of the Mille Miglia Classic Car Rally from 11 to 15 June 2024

Third to Tenth Prize: A Chopard watch

For more information about the Tour de Banxso, please visit ww2.banxso.com or follow Banxso’s social media channels @banxso.com for updates. DM

About Banxso:

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Cape Town, with a client-accessible office, Banxso is an online trading brokerage offering an experience that redefines the landscape. It is a pioneer that celebrates the aspirations of young traders while fostering an inclusive, dynamic, and inviting community for all. As the gateway to financial trading and investing, Banxso equips you with the optimal platform to navigate every phase of your financial journey.

Since its inception in 2022, Banxso has been meticulously supervised by regulatory frameworks, it ensures your security and confidence every single day. It is authorised and under the vigilant oversight of the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (“FSCA”) No. 37699. Banxso exclusively serves South African citizens.

It isn’t just a platform, it’s your personal portal to the financial markets. Committed to empowering clients with successful and confident trading skills, Banxso has democratised the process by eliminating commissions and lowering spreads, acknowledging the financial realities of participation.

Banxso is also a proud sponsor of Bafana Bafana and Dricus du Plessis, Mixed Martial Arts World Champion.