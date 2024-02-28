Newsdeck

Olympics-Bag with Paris 2024 security plans stolen

The Olympic rings display outside Paris city hall in Paris, France, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The Summer Olympics will take place next year between July 26 and Aug. 11, mostly in the French capital although some events will take place in Marseille and Tahiti. Photographer: Andrea Mantovani/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
28 Feb 2024
PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A bag containing a computer and two memory sticks with security plans for the Paris Olympics was stolen from a City Hall engineer, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

One of the sources, who could not disclose their identity because they are not at liberty to discuss the topic, told Reuters the bag was stolen on a suburban train.

The two sources could not say how sensitive the data is.

Police were not immediately available for comment and the Paris 2024 organisers declined to comment.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug 11.

Some 30,000 members of the police force are expected to be mobilised every day during the Olympics, with about 300,000 spectators expected to attend the opening ceremony along the River Seine.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro and Julien Pretot; Editing by William Maclean)

