Business Maverick

GLISTENING RESULTS

Harmony Gold churns out the cash, boosted by world’s deepest gold mine

Harmony Gold churns out the cash, boosted by world’s deepest gold mine
A miner works kilometres below ground at Mponeng Mine outside Johannesburg. (Photo: Eva-Lotta Jansson / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
28 Feb 2024
0

Record gold prices have flowed directly to the bottom line of Harmony Gold, which posted a record free cash flow and dividend for the first half of its financial year. Much of this was driven by Mponeng, the world’s deepest mine, and Harmony announced board approval to proceed with an extension project that will keep it operational until at least 2044.

Gold’s price hit a record late last year of around $2,300 an ounce and scaled record highs in rand terms. It’s all been music to the ears of South African producers of the precious metal.

Harmony Gold on Wednesday unveiled cracking interim results. Group operating free cash flows soared by 265% to a record R7.1-billion ($381-million), while headline earnings rose by 226% to 956 SA cents per share.

Investors will receive a record interim dividend of 147 SA cents per share.  

One key driver has been Harmony’s Mponeng operation in western Gauteng, the world’s deepest mine, which extracts ore at astonishing depths of almost 4km below the N12. Harmony acquired Mponeng from AngloGold Ashanti in October 2020 and has never had buyer’s remorse.  

Mponeng’s recovered grades in the six months to the end of December 2023 increased by 30% compared to the same period the previous year, lifting production by 30%. In such a price environment, that is basically cash getting churned out.  

And Harmony announced that its board had approved a mine extension project at Mponeng.

“This major project will add 3.05 million ounces of mineral reserves over the life of the mine, delivering average expected steady-state production of approximately 260,000 ounces per annum. The life of the mine will be extended from seven to 20 years, ensuring Mponeng remains a top performing asset in our portfolio until at least 2044,” Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp said.

That adds 13 years of employment for the 5,000-strong workforce at the mine, making the project a rare piece of good news in South Africa’s declining and volatile mining sector.

Harmony COO Beyers Nel told Daily Maverick that the extension, which will require estimated expenditure of R7.9-billion over the life of the project, will add 270m to Mponeng’s depth profile, taking it to 4.2km underground.

“We have spent two years working on the feasibility study which existed under the previous owners, and we are happy to say that we have found an optimised mine design with improved fundamentals. It’s a historic moment for us,” he said.

“And there’s further resource that is not even exploited by this project at this ore body. There’s even further potential later on to continue this mine even further into the future … but this will probably require technologies that we need to work on.”

Indeed, especially if Mponeng eventually goes below 4.2km.

The mine is already a feat of engineering and South African ingenuity, and the fact that it still sits on a mountain of untapped gold seems incredible after more than a century of industrial-scale mining on the Witwatersrand reefs that has yielded about a third of the precious metal produced in recorded history.

There is still a lot of gold down there. It’s just very deep. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Maverick News

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Business Maverick

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA - Police Minister Cele
Maverick News

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA – Police Minister Cele
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist

TOP READS IN SECTION

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA - Police Minister Cele
Maverick News

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA – Police Minister Cele
How SARS used AI and proactive measures to claw back R210bn this tax year
South Africa

How SARS used AI and proactive measures to claw back R210bn this tax year
Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
Maverick News

Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
A conversation with the man who paints trees to combat bark stripping
Maverick News

A conversation with the man who paints trees to combat bark stripping

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.