Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORD

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 27 Feb

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 27 Feb
By Daily Maverick
27 Feb 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Business Maverick

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Maverick News

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
How SARS used AI and proactive measures to claw back R210bn this tax year
South Africa

How SARS used AI and proactive measures to claw back R210bn this tax year
A conversation with the man who paints trees to combat bark stripping
Maverick News

A conversation with the man who paints trees to combat bark stripping
Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Africa

Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 26 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 26 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 23 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 23 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 22 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 22 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 21 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 21 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 20 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 20 Feb

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.