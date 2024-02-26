Newsdeck

South Korea healthcare

South Korea gives protesting doctors end-Feb deadline to return to work

South Korea gives protesting doctors end-Feb deadline to return to work
Doctor protesters hold placards reading 'Stop Populism medical policy', during a protest against the government's medical policy, near the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 14 Febriaru 2024. Members of Gyonggi-do Medical Association of doctor protesters gathered to oppose government plans to increase the number of students at medical schools. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
By Reuters
26 Feb 2024
0

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's government on Monday told young doctors they had until the end of February to return to work or risk being punished for staging a week-long protest that has disrupted services for patients at several major hospitals.

Two-thirds of the nation’s residents and intern doctors had walked off the job to protest a government plan to increase the number of students admitted to medical school in a bid to address what authorities say is a shortage of doctors that is set to worsen in one of the world’s fastest ageing societies.

The protest has forced hospitals to turn away patients and cancel procedures.

“Considering the gravity of the situation, the government issues the last plea,” safety minister Lee Sang-min said at the opening of a task-force meeting, adding that chaos was mounting in hospitals and emergency services had reached a “dangerous situation”.

“If you return to the hospital you left behind by Feb. 29, you won’t be held responsible for what has already happened,” he said. “We urge you to remember your voice will be heard loudly and most effectively when you are by the side of patients.”

The government has previously warned that it could take legal action against doctors who do not comply with a back-to-work order, including prosecution, possible arrest and stripping them of their medical licences.

The young doctors who are protesting say the government should first address pay and working conditions before trying to increase the number of physicians.

Vice health minister Park Min-soo said those who did not return by March 1 will face a minimum three-month suspension of their medical licence among other legal action.

Senior doctors and private practitioners have not joined the walkout but have held rallies urging the government to scrap its plan to boost medical school quotas.

Many South Koreans support the plan, which has been spearheaded by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A recent Gallup Korea poll showed about 76% of respondents approved of the plan, regardless of their political affiliation and a separate opinion poll by Realmeter released on Monday showed that Yoon’s approval rating had risen to 41.9%, the first time in eight months it has topped the 40% level.

In a package of policy plans to improve medical services, the government said it will increase the number of new medical students by 2,000 a year and expand legal protection against malpractice suits and prosecution.

It also plans to give incentives for doctors to practice in essential disciplines such as paediatrics and general surgery and in regional areas where shortage of doctors is more serious.

Some doctors, however, say the government’s plan is aimed at winning more votes in the April general election. In a statement, medical professors at Seoul National University, which runs one of the top medical schools in the country, called on the authorities to postpone discussing the plan until after the elections.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies and Miral Fahmy)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Business Maverick

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
South Africa

Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Maverick News

Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
The ANC's 2024 manifesto — big promises, bigger promises and the extra biggest promises
Maverick News

The ANC's 2024 manifesto — big promises, bigger promises and the extra biggest promises
UNDP moves to scrap support for ‘risky’ R165bn Limpopo heavy industry zone
South Africa

UNDP moves to scrap support for ‘risky’ R165bn Limpopo heavy industry zone

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump comments on Black voters draws rebuke from Haley, Democrats
Newsdeck

Trump comments on Black voters draws rebuke from Haley, Democrats
US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington
Newsdeck

US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington
I have a picture for you! 17 February - 23 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 17 February – 23 February 2024
British-born woman who joined Islamic state loses appeal over citizenship removal
Newsdeck

British-born woman who joined Islamic state loses appeal over citizenship removal
Zelenskiy Says 31,000 Troops Killed as Ukraine Seeks US Aid Decision Within Month
Newsdeck

Zelenskiy Says 31,000 Troops Killed as Ukraine Seeks US Aid Decision Within Month

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider