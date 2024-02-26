Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Microsoft Strikes Deal With France’s Mistral, OpenAI Rival

Microsoft Strikes Deal With France’s Mistral, OpenAI Rival
The Mistral AI website.
By Bloomberg
26 Feb 2024
0

Microsoft Corp., under mounting political scrutiny globally for its deep ties to OpenAI, has cut a deal with the startup’s primary competition in Europe. 

On Monday, the French company Mistral AI announced a “strategic partnership” with Microsoft that includes making the startup’s latest artificial intelligence models available to customers of Microsoft’s Azure cloud. Mistral develops algorithmic models similar to those from OpenAI used for chatbots and other AI services, but Mistral models are open-source and shared openly.

With the announcement, the company also unveiled a model, called Mistral Large, that it says has “unique reasoning capacities” and is fluent in five languages. Microsoft said it has made a small investment in the French firm but declined to say how much.

In artificial intelligence, Microsoft has worked primarily with OpenAI, investing roughly $13 billion in the California startup. Microsoft’s ties to OpenAI, as its chief financial backer and business partner, is the subject of antitrust probes in the European Union and the UK. Microsoft has said that the companies operate independently.

Earlier in February, Microsoft announced a €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion) commitment for data centers in Germany, part of a broader investment push across Europe.

Mistral, formed in early 2023 by former engineers at Google’s DeepMind and Meta Platforms Inc., has positioned itself as a plucky European champion challenging US dominance in the field. In December, the startup closed a $415 million round from a range of investors, including Salesforce Inc. and Nvidia Corp. The financing valued the firm at about $2 billion.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Business Maverick

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Africa

Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
South Africa

Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
South African sport on a high after four Laureus World Sports nominations
Maverick News

South African sport on a high after four Laureus World Sports nominations
UNDP moves to scrap support for ‘risky’ R165bn Limpopo heavy industry zone
South Africa

UNDP moves to scrap support for ‘risky’ R165bn Limpopo heavy industry zone

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump comments on Black voters draws rebuke from Haley, Democrats
Newsdeck

Trump comments on Black voters draws rebuke from Haley, Democrats
US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington
Newsdeck

US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington
I have a picture for you! 17 February - 23 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 17 February – 23 February 2024
British-born woman who joined Islamic state loses appeal over citizenship removal
Newsdeck

British-born woman who joined Islamic state loses appeal over citizenship removal
Zelenskiy Says 31,000 Troops Killed as Ukraine Seeks US Aid Decision Within Month
Newsdeck

Zelenskiy Says 31,000 Troops Killed as Ukraine Seeks US Aid Decision Within Month

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.