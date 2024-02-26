Set against the picturesque backdrop of Glencairn’s majestic mountains and boasting breathtaking sea views, Summer Terraces represents a milestone in architectural innovation and lifestyle enhancement. This development, unprecedented in Glencairn, offers a range of living options tailored to diverse demographics, including families, holidaymakers, retirees, and astute investors seeking robust returns.

“Summer Terraces isn’t just a residential complex; it’s a lifestyle destination,” remarked Warwick Goosen, Development CEO of Tintswalo Property Group. “We’re thrilled to introduce this iconic project to the market, providing an unparalleled living experience complemented by unmatched investment potential.”

Summer Terraces isn’t just a place to live; it’s your retreat from the daily grind – a doorway to your own personal oasis, complete with every luxury you could wish for. Surrounded by stunning sea views, inside the townhouses, indulge in nothing less than top-tier finishes and appliances, creating an atmosphere of modern luxury. Security is paramount, with bio-metric access control and secure parking within this gated community, ensuring residents enjoy a tranquil haven of peace and safety.

In addition to its unparalleled living features, Summer Terraces offers compelling investment highlights. Priced from R5.195 million, with two, three, and four-bedroom townhouses available, this development presents an attractive investment opportunity.

Sales go live at 1pm on Tuesday, 5 March 2024, with a special offer: purchase on launch day and unlock a R250,000 discount with only a 10% deposit required, with sectional title purchase and no transfer duties – making Summer Terraces a prime investment choice.

“We are confident that Summer Terraces will set a new standard for luxury living in Glencairn,” stated Emanuel Germanis, CEO of Revo Property. “With its unmatched sea and mountain views and meticulously crafted design, every facet of this development has been meticulously curated to surpass expectations, epitomising a solid investment in luxury real estate.”

Interested investors are encouraged to discover the exceptional lifestyle and investment prospects presented by Summer Terraces. For further details, please visit www.summerterraces.co.za. DM/ML