Glamour galore at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

(L-R) Jennifer Aniston and Hannah Waddingham attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
25 Feb 2024
This year, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Saturday, 24 February 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Here are some images of the best looks on the red carpet.

Brie Larson attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

William Stanford Davis attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Richard Esteras attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mo Welch attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Anthony Carrigan attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February  2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ariana Greenblatt attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Melissa McCarthy attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hannah Waddingham speaks during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(L-R) Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway speak onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(L-R) Billie Eilish and Melissa McCarthy speak onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(L-R) America Ferrera and Margot Robbie speak onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(L-R) Glen Powell and Issa Rae speak onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for “The Holdovers” onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(L-R) Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson speak onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston speaks onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Barbra Streisand accepts the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA, speaks onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Brendan Fraser speaks onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(L-R) Taraji P Henson, Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey speak onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Naomi Watts speaks onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain speaks onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(L-R) Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis speak onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Idris Elba speaks onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(L-R) Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis speak onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Cillian Murphy attends the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Taraji P Henson speaks onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(L-R) David Krumholtz, Emily Blunt, Alden Ehrenreich, Robert Downey Jr, Josh Hartnett and Cillian Murphy accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for ‘Oppenheimer’ onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The cast of “Succession” accepts the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award onstage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(2nd L-R) Meryl Streep and Louisa Jacobson attend the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) DM

