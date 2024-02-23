Spanish firefighters battle blaze engulfing apartment building in Valencia

Firefighters work to contain the fires in Cordoba, Argentina, 11 October 2023. Efforts to extinguish forest fire continued this 11 October in the central Argentine province of Córdoba, where the fire forced the evacuation of at least 30 people from surrounding towns. According to the daily fire report of the Argentine Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, most of the outbreaks were controlled on Tuesday night, although the outbreak in the northern part of the province in Tulumba, 150 kilometers from the capital of Córdoba, is still worrying EPA-EFE/Lucho Casalla

Television images showed the entire facade of the building ablaze as burning segments fell to the pavement below and small explosions were heard inside.

Sixteen firefighting units and five ambulances had been deployed to the scene, in an affluent neighbourhood north of the city centre, local emergency services said.

The fire began on the fourth floor of the building and spread to other apartments, emergency services said on X.

Local media reported several residents calling for help from the balconies of their apartments. Ana Mari Gonzalez, who works in a nearby clinic, told TVE she could see firefighters working to rescue a teenage boy trapped on the building’s first floor.