Newsdeck

Shamima Begum

British-born woman who joined Islamic state loses appeal over citizenship removal

British-born woman who joined Islamic state loses appeal over citizenship removal
A British biometric European Union passport is shown during a news briefing at the British Embassy October 24, 2005 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By Reuters
23 Feb 2024
0

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State lost her latest appeal on Friday over the removal of her British citizenship.

The British government took away Shamima Begum’s citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria.

Begum, now 24, argued the decision was unlawful, in part because British officials failed to properly consider whether she was a victim of trafficking, an argument that was rejected by a lower court in February 2023.

The Court of Appeal in London rejected her appeal on Friday following an appeal in October.

Judge Sue Carr said: “It could be argued that the decision in Ms Begum’s case was harsh. It could also be argued that Ms Begum is the author of her own misfortune.

“But it is not for this court to agree or disagree with either point of view. Our only task is to assess whether the deprivation decision was unlawful.

“We have concluded it was not and the appeal is dismissed.”

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, editing by William James)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

DA may have bitten off more than it can chew in cadre deployment saga
Maverick News

DA may have bitten off more than it can chew in cadre deployment saga
After the Bell: It’s not just cadre deployment; it’s the cadres you deploy
South Africa

After the Bell: It’s not just cadre deployment; it’s the cadres you deploy
Fiery end to Green Point’s ‘Tent City’ as homeless evicted
Maverick News

Fiery end to Green Point’s ‘Tent City’ as homeless evicted
To Russia with Love and Hopeless Devotion, from Fikile Mbalula and the ANC
Maverick News

To Russia with Love and Hopeless Devotion, from Fikile Mbalula and the ANC
Fact-check — Is Jacob Zuma's MK now the biggest party in South Africa?
Maverick News

Fact-check — Is Jacob Zuma's MK now the biggest party in South Africa?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ship abandoned in Red Sea faces unknown fate, sources say
Newsdeck

Ship abandoned in Red Sea faces unknown fate, sources say
US achieves first moon landing in half century with private spacecraft
Newsdeck

US achieves first moon landing in half century with private spacecraft
US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies
Newsdeck

US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies
Charlie Woods to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event
Newsdeck

Charlie Woods to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event
UK and Jordan air drop aid to hospital in northern Gaza
Newsdeck

UK and Jordan air drop aid to hospital in northern Gaza

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider