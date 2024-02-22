Newsdeck

Newsdeck

US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies

US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies
Republican presidential candidate, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. (Photo: EPA-EFE / CJ Gunther)
By Reuters
22 Feb 2024
0

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that she believed frozen embryos created through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) were babies, endorsing a controversial ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court.

By Doina Chiacu

That state’s high court said that frozen embryos in test tubes should be considered children, rattling doctors and patients in reproductive medicine as well as raising legal questions.

Haley, in an interview with NBC News, sided with the Alabama court.

“Embryos, to me, are babies,” Haley said. “When you talk about an embryo, you are talking about, to me, that’s a life. And so I do see where that’s coming from when they talk about that.”

The former South Carolina governor said she had her son after using artificial insemination, a different procedure which does not involve embryos in a lab.

Haley is the last major 2024 Republican presidential challenger to frontrunner Donald Trump. The two will face off a third time on Saturday in her home state of South Carolina, with Haley again trailing in opinion polls but refusing to drop out.

Trump has not publicly mentioned the Alabama ruling. A representative for his campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ruling was greeted by widespread shock in Alabama, which has one of the nation’s strictest abortion laws, according to news reports, with patients confused about whether to proceed with IVF and others wondering whether to move their embryos.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham paused in-vitro fertilization after the state supreme court ruling, due to fear of prosecution and lawsuits, a hospital representative said.

“We are saddened that this will impact our patients’ attempt to have a baby through IVF, but we must evaluate the potential that our patients and our physicians could be prosecuted criminally or face punitive damages for following the standard of care for IVF treatments,” the university statement said.

The White House said the ruling would create chaos for American families.

“This decision is outrageous – and it is already robbing women of the freedom to decide when and how to build a family,” Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday in an X post.

The Alabama ruling was the latest involving reproductive services after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had recognized women’s constitutional right to abortion.

Republican candidates this election cycle largely steered clear of the abortion issue. The party’s underwhelming performance in the 2022 midterm elections was seen as voter backlash against the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Haley, the only Republican woman in the 2024 race, has urged Republicans to focus on finding consensus, rather than faulting those who favor abortion rights.

Trump has taken credit for appointing three right-wing justices to the Supreme Court, securing the majority needed to overturn Roe in the first place. But he has also avoided saying whether he would sign a national ban into law.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
Business Maverick

Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
Huge majority of MPs vote to impeach Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Maverick News

Huge majority of MPs vote to impeach Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Tapping into Sarb’s pot of gold and currency reserve funds gives public finances breathing space
Business Maverick

Tapping into Sarb’s pot of gold and currency reserve funds gives public finances breathing space
Nelson Mandela Bay faces ‘devastating’ loss of R542m in grant funding
Maverick News

Nelson Mandela Bay faces ‘devastating’ loss of R542m in grant funding
Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
Maverick Citizen

Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Newsdeck

Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Eight-year-old becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
Newsdeck

Eight-year-old becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
Trump says Navalny was 'brave,' but should not have returned to Russia
Newsdeck

Trump says Navalny was 'brave,' but should not have returned to Russia
Madagascan president's ex-aide convicted of offering mining licence for bribes
Newsdeck

Madagascan president's ex-aide convicted of offering mining licence for bribes
UN sanctions six Congo rebels as fighting in east escalates
Newsdeck

UN sanctions six Congo rebels as fighting in east escalates

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider