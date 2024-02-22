Nvidia’s Surge Puts CEO Jensen Huang on Cusp of Cracking World’s 20 Richest

The renewed rally has Huang on the verge of his own breakthrough: becoming one of the 20 richest people in the world.

Huang’s wealth jumped $8.5 billion to $68.1 billion Thursday, a gain that will leapfrog him ahead of Charles Koch and Chinese bottled-water tycoon Zhong Shanshan to 21st place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s a remarkable rise for the co-founder of the semiconductor company, who was ranked 128th with a net worth of $13.5 billion as recently as early last year.

Nvidia surged 16% Thursday to a record high, adding over $230 billion in market value. That would be the biggest single-session increase in market history, beating Meta Platforms Inc.’s $197 billion gain earlier this month. The company was able to beat sky-high investor expectations with a revenue forecast that was more than $2 billion ahead of analyst expectations.

Nvidia’s rally boosted the fortunes of the 28 billionaires on Bloomberg’s wealth list who attribute at least some of their wealth to AI by a combined $35.7 billion. Charles Liang, CEO of Super Micro Computer Inc., was the biggest winner on a percentage basis with a 19% jump.