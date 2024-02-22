Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Nvidia Tops Meta Record With Over $230 Billion Jump in Value

Nvidia Tops Meta Record With Over $230 Billion Jump in Value
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Photographer: Michaela Vatcheva/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
22 Feb 2024
0

Nvidia Corp. is on track to best Meta Platforms Inc.’s historic stock-market session, just three weeks after the Facebook owner set the record.

Shares in the chipmaker surged 14%, putting it on course to add more than $230 billion to its market capitalization. That would be the biggest single-session increase in market value in history, eclipsing a $197 billion gain made by Meta at the start of the month.

Listen to the Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Bloomberg Terminal. Read the transcript.

Top 10 Biggest Single-Day Market Cap Gains | Nvidia's post-earnings rally propels stock to top of the leaderboard

“The company is printing money at this point,” Stacy Rasgon an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein said. “And the prospect for continued growth from here still seems solid.”

Nvidia shares surged after it reported blowout results that cemented Wall Street bets on the potential for its artificial intelligence technologies. The chipmaker also gave guidance above expectations, driven by AI spending at its biggest customers, including Microsoft Corp. and Meta. A series of estimate-beating results means the shares have been getting cheaper on a price-to-earnings basis.

Read: What Bubble? Nvidia Profits Are Rising Even More Than Its Stock

Nvidia surpassed high expectations, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore. “We had never seen $2 billion+ of upside to quarterly revenue guidance until Nvidia did it a few quarters ago, but it has become routine during the AI surge,” he wrote. “Strength of AI demand continues to be remarkable.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Fiery end to Green Point’s ‘Tent City’ as homeless evicted
Maverick News

Fiery end to Green Point’s ‘Tent City’ as homeless evicted
Huge majority of MPs vote to impeach Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Maverick News

Huge majority of MPs vote to impeach Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
South Africa

Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
Business Maverick

Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
After a landmark season, SA Agulhas II returns to the Mother City
Maverick News

After a landmark season, SA Agulhas II returns to the Mother City

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Newsdeck

Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Eight-year-old becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
Newsdeck

Eight-year-old becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
Ship abandoned in Red Sea faces unknown fate, sources say
Newsdeck

Ship abandoned in Red Sea faces unknown fate, sources say
US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies
Newsdeck

US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies
Trump says Navalny was 'brave,' but should not have returned to Russia
Newsdeck

Trump says Navalny was 'brave,' but should not have returned to Russia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider