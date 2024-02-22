Nvidia Optimism Lifts Japan, Taiwan Stock Gauges to Record Highs

Analysts have upgraded target prices and earnings estimates for Nvidia after it forecast revenue in the current period at about $24 billion, beating average predictions of $21.9 billion. This bodes well for stocks tied to the US company’s supply chain and has buoyed European stocks to a record Thursday.

“We continue to believe that Nvidia drives a ‘halo effect’” for the sector, Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes wrote in a note.

Read: AI Mania Resumes, With Nvidia Outlook Saving Broader Market

Nvidia gave revenue guidance for the current period that beat Wall Street’s lofty expectations, signaling demand remains solid for the hardware that purports to usher in a revolution in productivity — and profitability.

Nvidia’s market capitalization increased by more than $400 billion this year — bringing its valuation to $1.7 trillion — as investors bet that the company will remain the prime beneficiary of an AI computing boom.