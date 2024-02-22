Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Nvidia Optimism Lifts Japan, Taiwan Stock Gauges to Record Highs

Nvidia Optimism Lifts Japan, Taiwan Stock Gauges to Record Highs
An electronic stock board showing the Nikkei 225 Stock Average figure displayed inside the Kabuto One building in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The frenzy for Japanese stocks hit a record high on Wednesday amid an ongoing surge in foreign demand for the nations equities and position adjustments taken before the rebalancing of an MSCI equity index.
By Bloomberg
22 Feb 2024
0

Nvidia Corp.’s robust forecast is powering another rally in artificial intelligence-related shares, boosting markets like Japan and Taiwan to new heights. 

The Nikkei 225 topped its previous peak on Thursday as semiconductor supply chain players such as Advantest Corp. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. advanced. A rally in chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. — Nvidia’s biggest Asian supplier — this month lifted Taiwan’s equity benchmark to a record high.

Nvidia 'Halo Effect' Sends Stock Indexes to Record Highs

Analysts have upgraded target prices and earnings estimates for Nvidia after it forecast revenue in the current period at about $24 billion, beating average predictions of $21.9 billion. This bodes well for stocks tied to the US company’s supply chain and has buoyed European stocks to a record Thursday.

“We continue to believe that Nvidia drives a ‘halo effect’” for the sector, Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes wrote in a note.

Read: AI Mania Resumes, With Nvidia Outlook Saving Broader Market

Nvidia gave revenue guidance for the current period that beat Wall Street’s lofty expectations, signaling demand remains solid for the hardware that purports to usher in a revolution in productivity — and profitability.

Nvidia’s market capitalization increased by more than $400 billion this year — bringing its valuation to $1.7 trillion — as investors bet that the company will remain the prime beneficiary of an AI computing boom.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Fiery end to Green Point’s ‘Tent City’ as homeless evicted
Maverick News

Fiery end to Green Point’s ‘Tent City’ as homeless evicted
Huge majority of MPs vote to impeach Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Maverick News

Huge majority of MPs vote to impeach Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
South Africa

Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
Business Maverick

Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
After a landmark season, SA Agulhas II returns to the Mother City
Maverick News

After a landmark season, SA Agulhas II returns to the Mother City

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Newsdeck

Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Eight-year-old becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
Newsdeck

Eight-year-old becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
Ship abandoned in Red Sea faces unknown fate, sources say
Newsdeck

Ship abandoned in Red Sea faces unknown fate, sources say
US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies
Newsdeck

US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies
Trump says Navalny was 'brave,' but should not have returned to Russia
Newsdeck

Trump says Navalny was 'brave,' but should not have returned to Russia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider