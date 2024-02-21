UK and Jordan air drop aid to hospital in northern Gaza

epa10601093 An ambulance car stands next to a Royal Jordanian Air Force C-130 'Hercules' military transport plane carrying 85 people after it landed at the Marka Military Airport, in Amman, Jordan, 30 April 2023. The group of whom 46 where from Jordanian citizens, were evacuated from Sudan with the rest of the evacuees coming from Syria, Lebanon, the USA, Canada, Ertiria and from Germany. Heavily armed clashes between Sudan's military and rival paramilitary groups have been shaking the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country since 15 April 2023 and prompted many countries to evacuate their nationals. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMAD ALI

The UK-funded aid was delivered by the Jordanian Air Force.

“Thousands of patients will benefit and the fuel will enable this vital hospital to continue its life-saving work,” British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

“However, the situation in Gaza is desperate and significantly more aid is needed, and fast. We are calling for an immediate humanitarian pause to allow additional aid into Gaza as quickly as possible and bring hostages home.”