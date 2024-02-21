Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UK and Jordan air drop aid to hospital in northern Gaza

UK and Jordan air drop aid to hospital in northern Gaza
epa10601093 An ambulance car stands next to a Royal Jordanian Air Force C-130 'Hercules' military transport plane carrying 85 people after it landed at the Marka Military Airport, in Amman, Jordan, 30 April 2023. The group of whom 46 where from Jordanian citizens, were evacuated from Sudan with the rest of the evacuees coming from Syria, Lebanon, the USA, Canada, Ertiria and from Germany. Heavily armed clashes between Sudan's military and rival paramilitary groups have been shaking the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country since 15 April 2023 and prompted many countries to evacuate their nationals. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMAD ALI
By Reuters
21 Feb 2024
0

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain and Jordan have air-dropped four tonnes of aid including medicines, fuel and food to Tal Al-Hawa Hospital in northern Gaza, Britain's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The UK-funded aid was delivered by the Jordanian Air Force.

“Thousands of patients will benefit and the fuel will enable this vital hospital to continue its life-saving work,” British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

“However, the situation in Gaza is desperate and significantly more aid is needed, and fast. We are calling for an immediate humanitarian pause to allow additional aid into Gaza as quickly as possible and bring hostages home.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
Maverick News

Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
South Africa

Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Maverick News

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
High court gives green light to John Hlophe impeachment vote at eleventh hour
Maverick News

High court gives green light to John Hlophe impeachment vote at eleventh hour
No new money allocated to basket-case state-owned enterprises by Godongwana
Business Maverick

No new money allocated to basket-case state-owned enterprises by Godongwana

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Newsdeck

Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Houthi Strikes Force Crew to Abandon Ship for First Time
Newsdeck

Houthi Strikes Force Crew to Abandon Ship for First Time
Eight-year-old becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
Newsdeck

Eight-year-old becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
Trump says Navalny was 'brave,' but should not have returned to Russia
Newsdeck

Trump says Navalny was 'brave,' but should not have returned to Russia
Neuralink's first human patient able to control mouse through thinking, Musk says
Newsdeck

Neuralink's first human patient able to control mouse through thinking, Musk says

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider