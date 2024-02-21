Newsdeck

Farmers protest

Police fire tear gas on Indian farmers marching to capital, government offers talks

Indian farmers carry flags as they wait to resume their protest march at the Haryana-Punjab border point in Shambhu, 250 kilometers from Delhi, India, 20 February 2024. The farmers from several farmer associations mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are headed in a march to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind border points, as part of a protest demanding a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. The 'Delhi Chalo' march is set to resume on 21 February, after it was put on hold to allow talks between farmer leaders and the central government. EPA-EFE/MANU ARORA
By Reuters
21 Feb 2024
SHAMBHU, India, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian police fired tear gas on Wednesday to scatter thousands of protesting farmers as they sought to resume a march to Delhi after rejecting a government offer on prices for their produce, while authorities offered a fresh round of negotiations.

Fleeing the stinging gas and clouds of smoke, the farmers, some wearing medical masks, ran into the fields surrounding their gathering-point on a highway about 200 km (125 miles) north of New Delhi.

The police action came as the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a new offer to resume talks on the farmers’ demands. Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda urged the farmers to resolve their grievances through the talks.

“After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues” such as guaranteed prices for the farmers’ crops, he posted on social network X, as the march resumed.

“I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion. It is important for us to maintain peace.”

Farmers’ leaders went into a huddle to discuss Wednesday’s offer after the police action brought the march to a halt, media said.

Top police and district officials were at the site, mediating between the leaders and the government, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

On Monday, the farmers’ groups had rejected the government’s previous proposal for five-year contracts and guaranteed support prices for produce such as corn, cotton and pulses.

The farmers, mostly from the northern state of Punjab, have been demanding higher prices backed by law for their crops. They form an influential bloc of voters Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot afford to anger ahead of general elections due by May.

 

STICKS, STONES, GAS MASKS

The farmers, accompanied by cranes and excavators, began marching at 0530 GMT from the spot where authorities had stopped them by erecting barricades on the border of Punjab state with Haryana, blocking a key highway.

“It is not right that such massive barricades have been placed to stop us,” said one of the farmers’ leaders, Jagjit Singh Dallewal. “We want to march to Delhi peacefully. If not, they should accede to our demands.”

Police in riot gear lined both sides of the highway as the farmers, gathering earlier amid morning fog, waved colourful flags emblazoned with the symbols of their unions, while loudspeakers urged them to fight for their rights.

Television images showed some wearing gas masks.

Late on Tuesday, Haryana police’s chief ordered the immediate seizure of the heavy equipment brought by the farmers, to keep protesters from using it to destroy barricades.

Police also asked owners of such equipment not to lend or rent it to protesters, as its use to harm security forces would be a criminal offence.

About 10,000 people had gathered on Wednesday, along with 1,200 tractors and wagons at Shambhu on the state border, police in Haryana posted on X, warning against the risk of stone-throwing as they were armed with sticks and stones.

Security was also stepped up at entry points to New Delhi, with police in riot gear manning barricades topped with barbed wire in some places, slowing traffic entering the city of more than 20 million and causing snarls.

Two key entry points north of the city have been shut for days and traffic diverted.

Sunday’s government proposal of minimum support prices to farmers who diversify their crops to grow cotton, pigeon peas, black matpe, red lentils and corn was rejected by the protesters, who wanted additional foodgrains covered.

Similar protests two years ago, when farmers camped for two months at the border of New Delhi, forced Modi’s government to repeal a set of farm laws.

(Additional reporting by Sakshi Dayal in New Delhi; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and YP Rajesh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

