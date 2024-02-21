EU approves 13th sanctions package against Russia, says Belgium

Ukrainian civilians attend a military training near Kyiv, Ukraine, 17 February 2024. The training of Ukrainians is carried out by instructors of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army (UDA), who have real combat experience and prepare civilians to defend their country. The Ukrainian Volunteer Army (UDA) is a volunteer military formation established in December 2015 by the former leader of the Right Sector Dmytro Yarosh. After the Russian full-scale invasion, Dmitry Yarosh announced the deployment of all available battalions to the frontline. More than two thousand civilians were trained by UDA fighters on a voluntary basis as organizers told. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO 44041

“EU Ambassadors just agreed in principle on a 13th package of sanctions in the framework of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”, the Belgian presidency said, calling it “one of the broadest approved by the EU”.

The new package will see nearly 200 entities and individuals added to the list but no fresh sectoral measures.

The package will be formally approved in time for the second anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

