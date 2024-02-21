Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Charlie Woods to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event

Charlie Woods to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event
epa06904574 Tiger Woods' girlfriend Erica Herman (R) and his daughter Sam (L) and son Charlie during the fourth round of the British Open Golf Championship at Carnoustie, Britain, 22 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY
By Reuters
21 Feb 2024
0

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Charlie Woods, the son of 15-times major winner Tiger Woods, will compete in a pre-qualifier event as he bids to secure a place in the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic next week in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The 15-year-old Woods will play on Thursday in an 18-hole event at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, one of four pre-qualifying sites, the PGA Tour website reported on Wednesday.

Approximately 25 players and ties from each of the four pre-qualifying sites will advance to a Monday qualifier, from which four players will earn spots in the Cognizant Classic from Feb. 29-March 3 at PGA National Resort.

Among those in the field for the Cognizant Classic are major winners Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland.

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 7:39 a.m. ET (1239 GMT) on Thursday alongside Olin Browne Jr. — son of three-times PGA Tour winner Olin Browne — and Ruaidhri Mcgee.

Woods has competed with his father in the last four editions of the PNC Championship — a 36-hole event featuring two-player teams made up of a major champion and a family member — and finished runner-up in 2021.

Tiger Woods, who entered the year aiming to play one event a month, withdrew during the second round of last week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera due to the flu, which brought an abrupt end to his first PGA Tour start since last April’s Masters.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
Maverick News

Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
South Africa

Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Maverick News

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
High court gives green light to John Hlophe impeachment vote at eleventh hour
Maverick News

High court gives green light to John Hlophe impeachment vote at eleventh hour
No new money allocated to basket-case state-owned enterprises by Godongwana
Business Maverick

No new money allocated to basket-case state-owned enterprises by Godongwana

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Newsdeck

Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Houthi Strikes Force Crew to Abandon Ship for First Time
Newsdeck

Houthi Strikes Force Crew to Abandon Ship for First Time
Eight-year-old becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
Newsdeck

Eight-year-old becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
Trump says Navalny was 'brave,' but should not have returned to Russia
Newsdeck

Trump says Navalny was 'brave,' but should not have returned to Russia
Neuralink's first human patient able to control mouse through thinking, Musk says
Newsdeck

Neuralink's first human patient able to control mouse through thinking, Musk says

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider