Defend Truth

AGE OF (UN)ACCOUNTABILITY

Bheki Cele’s failure to appoint DPCI Judge ‘leaves Hawks exposed to political interference’

Bheki Cele’s failure to appoint DPCI Judge ‘leaves Hawks exposed to political interference’
Minister of Police Bheki Cele during police parade at the Castle of Good Hope ahead of the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on 8 February 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
By Vincent Cruywagen
21 Feb 2024
0

A crime expert said the failure to appoint a Hawks judge or ombud as required by law was negligent, undermined accountability and potentially exposed the Hawks to inappropriate political interference.

On Monday, 19 February, Police Minister Bheki Cele denied claims that he had failed to appoint a Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) judge, who oversees the crimefighting unit better known as the Hawks.

Cele said the appointment of a DPCI judge was a priority. He was responding to News24’s Chronic Failure report, which detailed how he had crippled the Hawks’ watchdog by failing to appoint a retired judge for nearly two years, rendering the Office of the DPCI Judge dysfunctional or on the verge of collapse.

Frans Kgomo was the last DPCI judge. He was appointed in October 2017 and his contract expired in October 2022. Cele denied Kgomo’s request to extend his term. This left several high-profile investigations into alleged wrongdoing at the Hawks unresolved, including one involving Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya.

The News24 report also carried Kgomo’s claims that he wanted legislation changed to give the watchdog control over its budgets, appointments and the ability to launch investigations without a formal application.

The Office of the DPCI Judge was established as an independent unit within the South African Police Service in terms of the South African Police Service Act, which states that the police minister must appoint a retired judge to the position after consultation with the justice minister and Chief Justice. 

Gareth Newham, the head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies, said, “To have that office not filled as required by law is negligent and undermining accountability and also potentially leaving the Hawks exposed to inappropriate political interference. So it is crucial that it is filled as soon as possible and it’s astounding that it hasn’t been filled.”

Former National Director of Public Prosecutions Vusi Pikoli said: “If there is such a vacancy, it means that … members of the public are vulnerable, and secondly, there is another opportunity for political interference in the work of the DPCI, which is expected to exercise some form of independence.”

Bone of contention

The lack of independence and resources at the Office of the DPCI Judge was a bone of contention when Kgomo appeared in front of the Portfolio Committee on Police in November 2019.

Kgomo told the committee that since its inception in 2013, the Office of the DPCI Judge had never received the necessary personnel or resources. Kgomo said when he was appointed in October 2017, he asked the police minister to appoint a CEO and a personal assistant to his office, but his request was ignored.

He said Cele also unilaterally rejected his requests to appoint investigators and managers.

Kgomo took Cele to court to ensure his office had sufficient resources to do its work. The minister opposed the action and the case came to nought when Kgomo’s term ended.

Cele dismissive

Asked this week why he had not appointed a retired judge to the office for two years, Cele said: “It would have been better to have asked that person, that judge who is weaponising you [media], that judge fighting his own battle using the media.”

He said Kgomo claimed he was pushed out of his position but the judge’s term had expired.

“If my contract expires and I don’t want to go home, nobody can say I’m pushed away,” Cele said.

He said he had written letters to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, saying: “Please help us, we do want [a new] judge to be appointed.

A DPCI Judge was appointed, assumed duty. On the first day on the job she had a meeting with Judge Kgomo and tendered a resignation letter on the same day. The process to appoint a judge then had to start again.”

He said he scheduled a meeting with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to discuss the situation, but the Chief Justice cancelled it. 

Zondo’s office confirmed to News24 that a candidate had been nominated as DPCI Judge, but withdrew over concerns about the office’s resources and independence.

Zondo reportedly then asked to meet Cele and Lamola to ensure future candidates wouldn’t be put off the job for the same reasons. Multiple attempts were made to hold a meeting, with the last being towards the end of 2023, when Cele was unavailable.

Interference concerns

Newham told Daily Maverick the Office of the DPCI Judge was an accountability mechanism to investigate “allegations of interference [in] Hawks’ investigations by powerful interested politicians” and complaints from members of the public about unethical and unfair procedures by the Hawks in their investigations.  

Former NPA boss Pikoli said, “I’m sure the administrative machinery is intact, but the legislation requires a retired judge to serve as the Hawks’ ombudsman. This means you need a powerful individual who can make a decision on the complaints filed against the DPCI.

“So, no findings can be made because it’s more a matter of receiving the complaint, acknowledging receipt of the complaint, and possibly investigators doing their job. But at the end of the day, they’re doing it without proper guidance and aren’t in a position to make a definitive finding on any of the issues.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
Maverick News

Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
South Africa

Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Maverick News

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
High court gives green light to John Hlophe impeachment vote at eleventh hour
Maverick News

High court gives green light to John Hlophe impeachment vote at eleventh hour
No new money allocated to basket-case state-owned enterprises by Godongwana
Business Maverick

No new money allocated to basket-case state-owned enterprises by Godongwana

TOP READS IN SECTION

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Maverick News

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Maverick News

Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Save the date – President Cyril Ramaphosa announces SA’s election day
Maverick News

Save the date – President Cyril Ramaphosa announces SA’s election day
Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Maverick News

Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget
Maverick News

Public sector wages, grants get 60% of the Budget

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider