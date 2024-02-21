The Al-Kuwait live animal transport ship in the port of Cape Town on 19 February 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)

The Al Kuwait, the livestock carrier dubbed by activists as the “death ship”, that docked at Cape Town harbour on Sunday evening, was scheduled to set sail at around 4am on Wednesday to travel to Iraq after feed was loaded on the vessel.

The vessel’s scheduled departure was confirmed by authorities at the port and the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).

The Al Kuwait made an emergency docking with 19,000 cattle after being at sea for eight days from Brazil. It docked for animal feed and fuel. South African authorities conducted medical assessments of the animals and administered necessary medical care.

The NSPCA said some of the cattle had been lying in their faeces and urine during the trip from Brazil and there was rotten feed on the ship, which all contributed to a foul smell in parts of Cape Town on Monday.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the NSPCA said, “The NSPCA, with the assistance of its member society the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, conducted an inspection of the vessel from Sunday, 18 February 2024 to Tuesday, 20 February 2024.

“The scenes on the vessel were abhorrent, with an extreme build-up of faeces and urine, and animals having no option but to rest in dams of their own excrement.

“Compromised animals were discovered, including diseased and injured animals. The NSPCA humanely euthanised eight cows aboard the ship and others were found dead. NSPCA veterinary consultant Dr Bryce Marock ensured veterinary treatment of other animals.”

The NPSCA said the incident was a stark reminder that the live export of animals by sea is a “gruesome and outdated practice that inflicts unnecessary suffering on sentient beings.

“It underscores the urgent need for legislative reform and heightened global awareness to end this cruelty once and for all. This method of trade causes pain, suffering and distress to many animals, including high mortality rates occurring during the voyage.”

Concerns continue

While it’s understood that the cattle are being transported alive to Iraq for slaughter in accordance with religious practices, local religious leaders expressed shock at the images of distressed cattle aboard the ship published by Daily Maverick.

Mufti Sayed Haroon Al Azhari, the head of the Cape Town Ulama Board, a body of Sunni scholars, professionals and religious leaders, said Islam was against the suffering of animals.

“Islam teaches us to be compassionate and kind towards animals,” he told Daily Maverick.

“There are high religious etiquette and requirements to be met when preparing meat for Muslim consumption. We are shocked at the horrific images that are displayed from the ship and the condition of the animals, Islam does not have room for harming humans or animals.”

Shaykh Sayed Ridhwaan, an executive member of the Cape Town Ulama Board, said he didn’t have enough information to comment on the export of live cattle to Iraq.

However, he said, “Slaughtering for Muslim consumption has rules. The animals could be slaughtered in Brazil under the strict supervision of Muslim leaders. However, we do not know the reason [for the] carriage of livestock.”

The Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI) board, made up of representatives from the Christian, Muslim, Hindu and Braham Kumaris faiths, expressed its shock at seeing the terrible conditions the cattle endured.

SAFCEI chairperson Dr Braam Hanekom said: “This raises the question we have been asking for so long about the specific farming methods that we see around us and also the related value chain of how things are conducted. We ask for an in-depth investigation by the Department of Agriculture… We ask that the government takes immediate action in line with the current legislation.”

Permission to dock

Cape Town Port manager Rajesh Dana said Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) acknowledged the concerns surrounding the livestock carrier.

“TNPA’s decision to allow the docking of Al Kuwait was made based on a thorough assessment of various factors and in consultation with the state veterinarian, Port Health and the Maritime Security Coordination Centre.”

Dana claimed the safety and wellbeing of the animals on board was of paramount importance in making the decision.

“Port Health cleared the vessel and in so doing confirmed that all potential health issues would be managed and controlled. The state vet directorate for animal health granted permission for the vessel to be docked at the port.

“TNPA continues to collaborate closely with the vessel agent, terminal operator, state veterinarian, Port Health, Border Management Authority and the NSPCA to monitor the wellbeing of the animals and manage the risk associated with the livestock vessel docked in the port.”

According to its website, the Al Kuwait is owned by the Kuwaiti company Al Mawashi. Attempts for comment from the ship owners were unsuccessful. The NSPCA has taken the company to court on multiple occasions. DM