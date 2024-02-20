Newsdeck

Jovenel Moïse

Haiti judge charges widow, ex-PM over president’s assassination

Haiti judge charges widow, ex-PM over president’s assassination
Haitian President Jovenel Moise walks next to his wife Martine Marie Etienne Joseph (L) during new Haitian Prime Minister Jean Henry Ceant's oath of office, at the National Palace, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 17 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard
By Reuters
20 Feb 2024
0

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A Haitian judge in charge of the investigation into the 2021 assassination of the Caribbean nation's last president has charged some fifty people, including his widow and a former prime minister, according to a document leaked to local media.

According to the 122-page document from Judge Walther Wesser Voltaire, made public by AyiboPost, the president’s widow Martine Moise conspired with former Prime Minister Claude Joseph to kill the president in order to replace him herself.

Moise was shot dead when armed men broke into his Port-au-Prince bedroom on the night of July 7, 2021, a raid that left the former first lady injured.

The judge’s order calls for the arrest and trial of those charged.

The former first lady did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment, nor did Joseph. Moise has criticized on social media what she calls unjust arrests and political persecutions.

Joseph meanwhile told the Miami Herald the president’s de-facto successor, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, was the main beneficiary and was now “weaponizing the Haitian justice system” to persecute opponents in “a classic coup d’etat.”

A spokesperson for Henry’s office said the judge was independent and “free to issue his order in accordance with the law and his conscience.”

Henry was appointed to replace Joseph, who now leads an opposition party, days before the assassination. He pledged to hold elections but has postponed these indefinitely citing a devastating earthquake and the growing power of heavily-armed criminal gangs, for which he has sought foreign aid.

The gangs are now estimated to control most of the capital, and Kenya is preparing to lead a U.N.-ratified international force to support Haitian police, though prior abuses by foreign missions and allegations against Henry’s government have left countries wary of volunteering support.

separate case on Moise’s killing is being tried in Miami, where six of 11 defendants have pleaded guilty to a plot to send Colombian mercenaries to kidnap Moise, a plan which was at the eleventh hour changed to a plot to murder him.

The conspirators had according to U.S. charges sought to replace Moise with Haitian-American pastor Christian Emmanuel Sanon.

(Reporting by Harold Isaac and Sarah MorlandEditing by Chris Reese)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Maverick News

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Maverick News

Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Maverick News

Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Pietermaritzburg’s Merchiston Preparatory School fights education department ‘capture’
Maverick News

Pietermaritzburg’s Merchiston Preparatory School fights education department ‘capture’
We’re not chasing away ‘swallows’, ministers insist after leaked Home Affairs memo
Business Maverick

We’re not chasing away ‘swallows’, ministers insist after leaked Home Affairs memo

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel to Launch Rafah Offensive Unless Hostages Home by Ramadan
Newsdeck

Israel to Launch Rafah Offensive Unless Hostages Home by Ramadan
Trump Hawks Gold, Self-Branded $399 Sneaker as Legal Fees Mount
Newsdeck

Trump Hawks Gold, Self-Branded $399 Sneaker as Legal Fees Mount
I have a picture for you! 10 February - 17 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 10 February – 17 February 2024
I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Houthi Strikes Force Crew to Abandon Ship for First Time
Newsdeck

Houthi Strikes Force Crew to Abandon Ship for First Time

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider