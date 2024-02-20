CATTLE IN CRISIS
Graphic: The Al Kuwait — a timeline of Cape Town’s stinking ship
Amid the unfolding drama surrounding the Al Kuwait live animal transport ship, which is docked in Cape Town with 19,000 cattle aboard, here is a timeline of its journey from Brazil to Cape Town where an overwhelming stench engulfed the Mother City and SPCA inspectors discovered animals in shocking distress.
Read more in Daily Maverick: Inside the Stinking Ship. DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.
Thank God for the SPCA