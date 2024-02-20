Defend Truth

CATTLE IN CRISIS

Graphic: The Al Kuwait — a timeline of Cape Town’s stinking ship

Graphic: The Al Kuwait — a timeline of Cape Town’s stinking ship
The Al Kuwait live animal transport ship in the port of Cape Town on 19 February 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)
By Velani Ludidi and Rudi Louw
20 Feb 2024
1

Amid the unfolding drama surrounding the Al Kuwait live animal transport ship, which is docked in Cape Town with 19,000 cattle aboard, here is a timeline of its journey from Brazil to Cape Town where an overwhelming stench engulfed the Mother City and SPCA inspectors discovered animals in shocking distress.

Al Kuwait

Read more in Daily Maverick: Inside the Stinking Ship. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Maverick News

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Maverick News

Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Complete power grid failure - this is what it looks like — Ladismith case study
Maverick News

Complete power grid failure – this is what it looks like — Ladismith case study
Graphic: The Al Kuwait — a timeline of Cape Town's stinking ship
Maverick News

Graphic: The Al Kuwait — a timeline of Cape Town's stinking ship
Free-roaming Rooisand wild horses in severe danger as habitat shrinks, traffic accidents rise
DM168

Free-roaming Rooisand wild horses in severe danger as habitat shrinks, traffic accidents rise

TOP READS IN SECTION

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Maverick News

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Maverick News

Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Maverick News

Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
DA threatens court action as ANC requests more time to hand over cadre deployment documents
Maverick News

DA threatens court action as ANC requests more time to hand over cadre deployment documents
Banker-turned-presidential hopeful Roger Jardine proposes R500bn wealth and pensions tax to reconstruct SA
Maverick News

Banker-turned-presidential hopeful Roger Jardine proposes R500bn wealth and pensions tax to reconstruct SA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider