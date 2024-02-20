Experiencing positive emotions not only boosts momentary happiness, but it also helps us to develop qualities such as optimism and resilience, which can help protect against distress and poor mental health in the future.

The critical question then arises of how many micro-joys we need to experience daily in order to see these kinds of benefits.

Some studies suggest a magic number: five positive emotions to one negative emotion for optimal well-being. So for every one negative emotion you experience in a day (such as sadness, anger and frustration), you would need to have five positive emotions (such as joy, hope or optimism) to balance things out and live a good life.

However, not all experts agree with this ratio – with some criticising the algorithm used to develop it. Nevertheless, most research seems to agree that the more positive emotions you experience per day, the better.

So, embracing micro-joys may indeed serve as a foundational strategy for improving overall well-being. Even engaging in just a few daily micro-joys can not only contribute to momentary happiness, it also helps develop our self-regulation. This is our ability to manage impulses in order to achieve a goal or establish a habit.