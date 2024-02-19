Tuesday, 20 February is World Day of Social Justice. The UN says: “Momentum is growing for the concept that advancing social justice should be the central aim guiding all national and international policies. This idea has gained traction among proponents who argue it enables societies and economies to function more cohesively when social justice is prioritised.

“Proposals to advance social justice include improving inclusive and effective governance of work, ensuring employment opportunities and lifelong learning, reforming institutions for fairer labour market outcomes, and extending social protections across people’s lifetimes. An integrated approach across all these areas is touted.”

Also on Tuesday, at 6pm, the fifth annual Social Justice Lecture will take place in the Old Main Building in the Law Faculty at Stellenbosch University. The keynote lecture will be delivered by Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka on “Social justice, an antidote to poverty: 30 years into democracy, what still needs to be done?”

The Social Justice Annual Lecture is hosted by Professor Thuli Madonsela in her capacity as the director of the Centre for Social Justice at the university. “By hosting the lecture, the centre aims to raise awareness about the constitutional commitment to advancing social justice and its related equality duty while deepening scholarship and jurisprudence on social justice,” according to the centre’s web page.

On Wednesday, 22 February at 2pm, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will deliver the 2024 Budget speech to the National Assembly at Cape Town City Hall.

The speech “among others, aims to balance economic growth and support for the vulnerable in our society despite limited resources”, according to Parliament. Godongwana “will outline all the financial, economic and social commitments that the government will prioritise in its planned expenditure”.

He will also introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the Division of Revenue Bill to Parliament.

The event will be broadcast live on Parliament’s DStv Channel 408 and livestreamed on its social media platforms, including YouTube.

On Saturday, 24 February at 4pm, Emancipatory Futures Studies will host a public lecture on “Understanding Polycrisis: Definitions, Applications and Responses”, by Dr Daniel Hoyer, a computational historian and complexity scientist.

“His current research explores the root causes of and limiting factors to societal development and resilience. In particular, he is interested in understanding societal responses to shifting ecological, social and economic contexts that determine well-being outcomes in the past, as well as how this understanding may shed light on critical social pressures today,” the organisers say.

