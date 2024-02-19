Red carpet: The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London

Emma Corrin attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 18 February 2024. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 18 February 2024. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Naomi Campbell attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
(L-R) Emma Stone, Emily Blunt and Margot Robbie on the red carpet at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 18 February 2024. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Lily Collins is directed by staff as she attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 18 February 2024. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
June Givanni with presenter Adjoa Andoh after winning the award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema in the press room during the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 18 February 2024. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Emma Stone with Idris Elba in the press room after winning the Best Leading Actress award for Poor Things during the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 18 February 2024. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Dua Lipa attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales, president of Bafta attends the Bafta Film Awards 2024 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales, president of Bafta sits next to with Cate Blanchett (second left) at the Bafta Film Awards 2024 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales, president of Bafta speaks with David Beckham at the Bafta Film Awards 2024 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Nikki Lilly attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Michelle Keegan attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Da’vine Joy Randolph attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Cillian Murphy attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Bryce Dallas Howard attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Lashana Lynch attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Hannah Waddingham attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Rosamund Pike attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Scarlett Caudwell-Burgess attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Rebecca O’Brien (L), Paul Laverty (2L) and Ken Loach (C) attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Tracy Ifeachor attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Vera Wang attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
India Amarteifio attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Sheila Atim attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Joy Sunday attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Yomi Adegoke attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Samantha Morton and Esmé Creed-Miles attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Sabrina Elba attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Cillian Murphy and Andrew Scott attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Sandra Huller attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Paul Giamatti and Clara Wong attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Tallia Storm attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Afsaneh Dehrouyeh attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Tatiana Korsakova attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Tessa Hartmann attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Bobi Wine attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Barbie Kyagulanyi attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
James Martin attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) DM
