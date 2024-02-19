Kremlin says West’s ‘obnoxious’ reaction to Navalny’s death is unacceptable

Participants hold a banner reading 'Putin is a killer' during a rally in reaction to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in front of the Russian embassy, in Berlin, Germany, 18 February 2024. Russian opposition leader and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has died aged 47 in a penal colony, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District announced on 16 February 2024. A prison service statement said that Navalny 'felt unwell' after a walk on 16 February, and it was investigating the causes of his death. In late 2023 Navalny was transferred to an Arctic penal colony considered one of the harshest prisons. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

“We consider it absolutely unacceptable to make such, well, frankly obnoxious statements,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“These statements, of course, cannot cause any damage to our head of our state,” Peskov said.

Peskov said the investigation into Navalny’s death was ongoing and is being conducted in accordance with Russian law.

Asked how Putin reacted to news of the death, Peskov said: “I have nothing to add.”

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)