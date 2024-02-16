Newsdeck

Middle East crisis

Yemen’s Houthis take responsibility for attack on Greek-owned bulk carrier

Yemen’s Houthis take responsibility for attack on Greek-owned bulk carrier
An armed Houthi fighter looks at a banner depicting portraits of slain Houthi fighters, at a street in Sana'a, Yemen, 15 February 2024. Yemen's Houthis have threatened to intensify their drone and missile attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden if they are finally classified as a terrorist group by the United States, a measure that would come into effect on 16 February. In January 2024, the US Department of State designated Yemen's Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist group' due to their increased attacks on shipping lanes. In December 2023, the US Department of Defense announced a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea in response to the escalation of Houthi attacks. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
By Reuters
16 Feb 2024
0

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Barbados-flagged bulk carrier "Lycavitos" in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, the Iran-aligned militants said in a statement.

The Houthis said the targeted vessel was British. The vessel is managed by Helikon Shipping Enterprises, which has offices in London, Athens and Dalian, China.

Helikon said in a response that the vessel was Greek-owned and that details issued earlier by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency were “informative”, without providing further details.

The UKMTO said earlier on Thursday it had received a report of an explosion near a vessel some 85 nautical miles east of Aden.

The ship suffered minor damage after being struck by an explosive projectile some 100 nautical miles east of Yemen’s port city of Aden, British maritime security firm Ambrey said separately.

Crew members were unharmed and damage from shrapnel was contained to the vessel, Ambrey said.

The security firm advised other vessels to exercise caution as the Houthis have targeted multiple vessels on the same day and some vessels multiple times.

The Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Their targets have been vessels with commercial ties to the United States, Britain or Israel, shipping and insurance sources say.

The attacks have prompted several companies to halt Red Sea journeys and opt for a longer and more expensive route around Africa, and US and British warplanes have carried out retaliatory strikes across Yemen.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir in Dubai and Yomna Ehab in Cairo; Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles writing by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Nick Macfie, Gareth Jones and Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa delivers electioneering 'klap' for opposition, talks up SA’s progress with Tintswalos in the House
South Africa

Ramaphosa delivers electioneering 'klap' for opposition, talks up SA’s progress with Tintswalos in the House
SA’s deployment of new Crime Prevention Wardens may be against constitution and even illegal
Op-eds

SA’s deployment of new Crime Prevention Wardens may be against constitution and even illegal
Army training for controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens raises concerns
Maverick Citizen

Army training for controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens raises concerns
President Cyril Ramaphosa is sick of all your noise
South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sick of all your noise
Embargo against invasive Israeli spyware essential after International Court of Justice ruling
Op-eds

Embargo against invasive Israeli spyware essential after International Court of Justice ruling

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ukraine says it sank Russian large landing warship in Black Sea
Newsdeck

Ukraine says it sank Russian large landing warship in Black Sea
I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Jeffrey Epstein victims sue FBI, allege cover-up
Newsdeck

Jeffrey Epstein victims sue FBI, allege cover-up
US warned allies about Russian space, nuclear capabilities, source says
Newsdeck

US warned allies about Russian space, nuclear capabilities, source says
South African military: 2 soldiers killed, 3 wounded on Congo mission
Newsdeck

South African military: 2 soldiers killed, 3 wounded on Congo mission

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options