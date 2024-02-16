Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Ukraine’s Zelensky heads to Berlin, Paris to drum up wartime aid

Ukraine’s Zelensky heads to Berlin, Paris to drum up wartime aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(Photo: EPA-EFE / SERGEY DOLZHENKO)
By Reuters
16 Feb 2024
0

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy landed in Germany on Friday as part of a tour to drum up vital military assistance and sign bilateral security commitments as the war with Russia nears its third year.

By Alexander Ratz and Yuliia Dysa

The trip comes as Kyiv’s troops are trying to hold back Russian forces closing in on the eastern town of Avdiivka. Ukraine faces a shortage of manpower and ammunition stockpiles, while U.S. military aid has been delayed for months.

It will mark Zelenskiy’s first foreign trip since he replaced his popular army chief and reshuffled his military command, a big gamble at a difficult juncture in the war that he said was needed to face shifting battlefield challenges.

Germany and France were poised to become the second and third Ukrainian allies to sign bilateral security deals that would establish terms for continued support until Ukraine reaches its goal of joining the NATO military alliance.

“I am starting two important days. Meetings with partners in Germany and France, new agreements, and the Munich Security Conference,” Zelenskiy said on social media as he landed in Germany.

“A new security architecture for Ukraine, as well as new opportunities. We are making every effort to end the war as soon as possible on fair Ukrainian terms and ensure a lasting peace.”

The details of the agreements to be signed with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are not yet known, but Kyiv has said it wants to use the first deal signed with Britain in January as a framework.

London said that agreement formalised a range of support it has given and will continue to provide for Ukraine’s security.

It also created a commitment to hold consultations with Kyiv within 24 hours in the event Ukraine faces a future Russian armed attack, and to provide swift and sustained security assistance.

Kyiv says the security arrangements with allies would in no way replace its strategic goal of joining NATO, which regards any attack launched on one of its 31 members as an attack on all under its Article Five provision.

Scholz’s chancellery said a bilateral agreement about security assurances and long-term support will be signed, without providing more details ahead of the meeting.

French officials gave little detail about the bilateral agreement between Paris and Kyiv ahead of the signing ceremony expected at the Elysee palace in Paris on Friday evening.

They said the deal included economic and financial elements and was not restricted to military ones.

“The logic behind it is support for Ukraine over the long term, in order to make Russian aggression fail,” one French official said.

Some figures will be mentioned in the deal, they said, but added that France refused to take part in any “beauty contest” and that the quality of material provided to Ukraine was at least as important as the quantity.

Germany has been pressing both European and U.S. partners for more rigorous commitments on military supplies for Ukraine, with Chancellor Scholz travelling to Washington to shore up aid for Kyiv’s needs.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said his country envisaged 3.5 billion euro for ammunition supplies this year and would deliver three to four times more in 2024 compared to 2023.

Zelenskiy was also expected to give a speech at the Munich security conference on Saturday. Several bilateral meetings on the sidelines are planned, including with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

 

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa in Gdansk, Michel Rose in Paris and Alexander Ratz and Andreas Rinke in Berlin; writing by Yuliia Dysa and Matthias Williams; editing by Tom Balmforth, Toby Chopra, William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa delivers electioneering 'klap' for opposition, talks up SA’s progress with Tintswalos in the House
South Africa

Ramaphosa delivers electioneering 'klap' for opposition, talks up SA’s progress with Tintswalos in the House
President Cyril Ramaphosa is sick of all your noise
South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sick of all your noise
Army training for controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens raises concerns
South Africa

Army training for controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens raises concerns
Embargo against invasive Israeli spyware essential after International Court of Justice ruling
Op-eds

Embargo against invasive Israeli spyware essential after International Court of Justice ruling
Spraying of controversial herbicide on Vaal River water lettuce begins – critics urge caution
South Africa

Spraying of controversial herbicide on Vaal River water lettuce begins – critics urge caution

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Ukraine says it sank Russian large landing warship in Black Sea
Newsdeck

Ukraine says it sank Russian large landing warship in Black Sea
Jeffrey Epstein victims sue FBI, allege cover-up
Newsdeck

Jeffrey Epstein victims sue FBI, allege cover-up
US warned allies about Russian space, nuclear capabilities, source says
Newsdeck

US warned allies about Russian space, nuclear capabilities, source says
Hezbollah fires rockets at northern Israel in reprisal for deadly day
Newsdeck

Hezbollah fires rockets at northern Israel in reprisal for deadly day

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options