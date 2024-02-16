Newsdeck

Indian farmers pause protest march to Delhi as government talks continue

epa11155167 Punjabi farmers gather during the third day of Delhi Chalo' (On to Delhi!) farmers protest at the Haryana-Punjab border point in Shambhu, 250 kilometers from Delhi, India, 15 February 2024. The farmers from several farmer associations mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab march to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind border points, as part of a protest demanding a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
By Reuters
16 Feb 2024
Indian farmers demanding higher prices for their crops said they had paused their protest march to New Delhi on Friday until their unions hold another round of talks with government ministers on Sunday.

By Rupam Jain and Sunil Kataria

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who met farmers’ representatives late on Thursday along with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and deputy interior minister Nityanand Rai, told reporters the talks were “positive”, adding: “We believe we will all find a solution together peacefully.”

Movement leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal also said the farmers would hold off their march for now.

“When the meetings have started, if we move forward (towards Delhi) then how will meetings happen?” Dallewal said, adding that the protest “will continue peacefully”.

Thousands of farmers had embarked on the “Delhi Chalo”, or “Let’s go to Delhi” march earlier this week to press the government to set a minimum price for their produce, but they were stopped by security forces about 200 kms (125 miles) away from the capital, triggering clashes.

Union leaders said a 63-year-old farmer, who was among those camped at the site, died of a heart attack early on Friday. A state police officer said they had received information about a farmer’s death and are looking into it.

The protests have erupted a few months before India is due to hold national elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term. Farmers are an influential voting bloc.

The farmers remained camped on the border between Punjab and Haryana states on Friday. Security forces have used concrete and metal barricades, as well as drones carrying tear gas canisters, to stop them for advancing.

The protest comes two years after Modi’s government, following a similar protest movement, repealed some farm laws and promised to find ways to ensure support prices for all produce.

