Dune: Part Two World Premiere, and more from around the world

British actor Anya Taylor-Joy arrives for the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in Leicester Square, London, Britain 15 February 2024. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Florence Pugh attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Swedish actor Rebecca Ferguson arrives for the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in Leicester Square, London, Britain, 15 February 2024. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya attend the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Kenyan-Mexican actor and President of the International Jury 2024 Lupita Nyong’o arrives on the red carpet for the Opening Ceremony of the 74th Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 15 February 2024. In total, 20 films will be competing for the awards in the Berlinale festival running from 15 to 25 February 2024. The awards will be presented on 24 February. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
International Jury president, Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong’o, attends the International Jury press conference for the 74th Berlin Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 15 February 2024. Twenty films will be competing for the awards in the Berlinale festival running from 15 to 25 February 2024. The festival awards will be presented on 24 February. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Danish film producer and GWFF Prize for Best First Film award Jury member Katrin Pors (R) poses with a banner on her back reading ‘Ceasefire now’ prior to the Opening Ceremony of the 74th Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 15 February 2024. In total, 20 films will be competing for the awards in the Berlinale festival running from 15 to 25 February 2024. The awards will be presented on 24 February. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Naked members of a university-based fraternity sing their hymn while facing a crowd at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 16 February 2024. The naked run, known as the Oblation Run, attempts to bring attention to current issues of importance in Philippine society. This year, naked runners carried signs opposing attempts at charter change in the Philippine constitution. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Human anatomy models are on display at the Medicall Expo – India 2024, in Mumbai, 16 February 2024. Medicall Expo – Mumbai 2024, India’s largest B2B medical equipment exhibition, will be held at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, from 16 until 18 February 2024. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Ultraviolet light for newborn babies and an incubator are on display at the Medical Expo – India 2024, in Mumbai, 16 February 2024. Medical Expo – Mumbai 2024, India’s largest B2B medical equipment exhibition, will be held at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, from 16 until 18 February 2024. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A man works on a sculpture made with lemons and oranges ahead of the 90th Lemon Festival in Menton, France, 16 February 2024. This year, the festival’s theme is ‘From Olympia to Menton’ and runs from 17 February to 03 March 2024. Located next to the Italian border, Menton is renowned for its citric fruit industry, boosted by a temperate Mediterranean climate. Local legend says that the Biblical Eve buried a lemon in the ground at the Bay of Garavan; the town of Menton later sprang up from that spot. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
A view of a sculpture made with lemons and oranges ahead of the 90th Lemon Festival in Menton, France, 16 February 2024. This year, the festival’s theme is ‘From Olympia to Menton’ and runs from 17 February to 03 March 2024. Located next to the Italian border, Menton is renowned for its citric fruit industry, boosted by a temperate Mediterranean climate. Local legend says that the Biblical Eve buried a lemon in the ground at the Bay of Garavan; the town of Menton later sprang up from that spot. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Lens’s supporters react during the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoff first leg match between Lens and Freiburg, in Lens, France, 15 February 2024. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
Fans of Haifa hold flares during the men’s soccer UEFA Europa Conference League knock-out round play-offs, 1st leg match between Maccabi Haifa of Israel and KAA Gent of Belgium in Bozsik Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 15 February 2024. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Szigetvary
People walk past traditional Chinese lantern design installations during the Taipei Lantern Festival in Taipei, Taiwan, 16 February 2024. The Taipei Lantern Festival is an annual event held in the capital city of Taiwan and is traditionally celebrated to mark the end of the Lunar New Year festivities. In Taipei, the festival is celebrated with grandeur and includes a mix of traditional and modern elements. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A Nepalese devotee takes a holy bath in the Salinadi River during the month-long Madhav Narayan festival in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 16 February 2024. The Madhav Narayan festival is a full month-long event devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book, which is dedicated to the god Shiva and goddess Swastania. A chapter of the story is read each evening by priests or householders to the gathered family. Hundreds of married women and dozens of male devotees complete a month-long fast for a better life and peace in the country at various temples; unmarried women take the fast to attract a suitable husband and married women take the fast in hopes of improving their families’ prosperity. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Animal rights activists protest in front of the Mexico City Congress in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 February 2024. Dozens of activists protested to demand that the Mexico City Congress approve a law that would prohibit bullfighting after a judge refused to suspend these events in Plaza Mexico, the largest bullfighting venue in the world. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ
Kashmiri Muslims pray as a priest displays a holy relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Muhammad, on the following Friday of Mehraj-ul-Alam (ascension to heaven), at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 16 February 2024. Hundreds of Muslims flocked to the shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, ascension of the prophet. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Models get ready backstage to present creations by Turkish designer Bora Aksu during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, 16 February 2024. Autumn/Winter 2024 collections are presented at the fashion week from 16 February to 20 February 2024. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A model walks the runway at the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada fashion show during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid at Ifema on February 15, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)
Christie’s auction house staff with an artwork by Italian artist Aligehiero Boetti titled ‘Tutto’ during a retrospective of his work at Christie’s in London, Britain, 16 February 2024. The painting is expected to fetch 600,000 – 800,000 euros at auction 07 March. The exhibition runs from 19-27 February 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Indian farmers take cover amid tear gas fired by Indian Police to prevent them from moving towards Delhi on the second day of their protest at Shambhu Haryana-Punjab border point, 250 kilometers from Delhi, India, 16 February 2024. The farmers from several farmer associations mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are headed in a march to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind border points, as part of a protest demanding a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
Punjabi farmers gather during the third day of ‘Delhi Chalo’ (On to Delhi!) farmers protest at the Haryana-Punjab border point in Shambhu, 250 kilometers north of Delhi, India, 15 February 2024. The farmers from several farmer associations mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab march to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind border points, as part of a protest demanding a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI. DM
