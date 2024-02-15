Newsdeck

Super Bowl shooting

Gunfire mars Kansas City Super Bowl victory rally, at least one killed, 21 wounded

Gunfire mars Kansas City Super Bowl victory rally, at least one killed, 21 wounded
People look at the scene around Union Station after a shooting following the NFL Super Bowl LVIII Victory Parade for the Kansas City Chiefs in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 14 February 2024. According to the Kansas City Missouri police department (KCPD) and KCPD Chief Stacey Graves, shots were fired west of Union Station at the conclusion of the Chiefs rally. Two suspects were detained. Multiple people were shot, with one of them confirmed as deceased. EPA-EFE/DAVE KAUP
By Reuters
15 Feb 2024
0

Feb 14 (Reuters) - A blast of gunfire killed at least one person and wounded 21 others in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, where the NFL champion Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl victory, sending crowds of fans scurrying for safety.

Police Chief Stacey Graves told a press conference three people were detained “and under investigation for today’s incident” outside the city’s landmark Union Station.

Graves said investigators had no known motive for the gun violence.

At least 22 people were struck by gunfire, one of them fatally, Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson said at a late-afternoon news conference.

He said 15 of those wounded suffered life-threatening injuries.

Graves said she was aware of reports that some fans may have participated in the pursuit and capture of at least one of the suspects, and investigators were reviewing video of the incident.

Some 800 law enforcement officers were at the rally and parade that preceded it, including agents of the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

All of the Chiefs players, coaches and staff who attended the victory rally were accounted for and safe, the National Football League team said in a statement.

Hours after the bloodshed, authorities were still sorting out the precise number and details of casualties.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City treated a dozen patients from the rally, 11 of them juveniles, with nine victims suffering gunshot wounds, a hospital spokesperson said. Graves said during the news conference that no children were wounded.

At least five people injured in the shooting were taken to University Health hospital, according to a spokesperson there.

The barrage of gunshots, fired outside near a garage near the station, came at the end of the victory rally following a parade, according to police.

Video posted on social media showed pandemonium outside the station with dozens of uniformed police officers, weapons drawn, running into the building as scores of bystanders fled in the opposite direction.

Rapid-fire gunfire was audible in footage posted online by ABC News.

Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a major US rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today and a terminal for Amtrak passenger service.

Its website describes its vision to “be Kansas City’s iconic symbol of inclusion, inspiration, lifelong learning, and its center for civic celebration.”

The Super Bowl celebration featured Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other teammates, but Kelce’s pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was back on tour in Australia at the time.

Mahomes said on X: “Praying for Kansas City,” followed by several praying-hands emojis.

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, who was at the parade, asked on social media for prayers: “Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

A statement from the NFL said: “We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred in Kansas City today following the Chiefs’ celebration. Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife were in attendance when shots were fired near the train station, but were safe and secure following the incident, he said in a message posted to X, thanking law enforcement for its response.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was also present at the rally when the shots were fired.

The Chiefs on Sunday defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win the Super Bowl, 25-22.

On June 17, 1933, Union Station was the site of an outdoor shootout and murder of four law enforcement officers and a criminal fugitive in a notorious incident known as the Kansas City Massacre.

Wednesday’s violence took place on the sixth anniversary of one of the most famous mass shootings in recent US history, when 17 people were killed and 17 more were injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooter in that incident, a former student who was 19 at the time, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman and Duan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Brad Brooks, Kanishka Singh, Rich McKay and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Howard Goller and Lincoln Feast.)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick Citizen

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
SA Medical Association will be ‘looking for a pen’ to contest NHI Bill if Ramaphosa signs into law
Maverick News

SA Medical Association will be ‘looking for a pen’ to contest NHI Bill if Ramaphosa signs into law
Authorities conduct ‘wholesale’ probe into Educor Holdings’ private colleges, including Damelin and Lyceum
South Africa

Authorities conduct ‘wholesale’ probe into Educor Holdings’ private colleges, including Damelin and Lyceum
Behind the Baobab Curtain: Putin’s adventures are reshaping Africa
Africa

Behind the Baobab Curtain: Putin’s adventures are reshaping Africa
A country divided - electioneering ratchets up in the House
South Africa

A country divided – electioneering ratchets up in the House

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia puts Estonia prime minister on wanted list for destroying Soviet monuments
Newsdeck

Russia puts Estonia prime minister on wanted list for destroying Soviet monuments
I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Storm dumps more than a foot of snow on parts of US Northeast
Newsdeck

Storm dumps more than a foot of snow on parts of US Northeast
Senegal cuts internet again amid widening crackdown on dissent
Newsdeck

Senegal cuts internet again amid widening crackdown on dissent
Israeli victims of 7 October press ICC to investigate Hamas
Newsdeck

Israeli victims of 7 October press ICC to investigate Hamas

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options