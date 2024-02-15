Newsdeck

Crypto Market Value Climbs Back Above $2 Trillion in Broad Rally

A neon sign indicates that Bitcoin is accepted inside the venue of the Paralelni Polis project, an organization combining art, social sciences and modern technology, in Prague, Czech Republic, on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Bitcoin has been on a tear ahead of an upcoming Jan. 10 deadline that could see the US Securities and Exchange Commission approve the first exchange-traded fund tied directly to the assets spot price. Photographer: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
15 Feb 2024
Bitcoin hovered around $52,000 after a broad cryptocurrency rally that saw Ether, the second-biggest token, advance back to where it was before the TerraUSD stablecoin collapsed almost two years ago. 

 

Bitcoin’s almost 25% year-to-date gain has helped to lift the market capitalization of digital assets above $2 trillion for the first time since April 2022, data from CoinGecko show. Bitcoin and Ether were up more than 2% at one point on Thursday in New York, with the latter changing hands at $2,852 as of 9:59 a.m.

Sector-specific factors have been supporting Bitcoin, including the debut of US exchange-traded funds dedicated to the token. The batch of products from the likes of BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments have attracted a net $3.9 billion since they began trading on Jan. 11. Meanwhile, the so-called Bitcoin halving due in April will curb supply of the largest digital asset, a development viewed by many as a prop for prices based on historical precedent.

“The recent price rally likely reflects strong net inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs,” said Zach Pandl, managing director of research at crypto fund provider Grayscale Investments LLC.

Bitcoin Has Outperformed Global Stocks This Year

Ether has been slower than Bitcoin in climbing back to levels preceding the TerraUSD implosion in early May 2022, a psychologically important threshold given the devastation that event wrought. TerraUSD’s creator, Do Kwon, is being detained in Montenegro and awaiting extradition to either his native South Korea or the US, where he’s wanted on fraud charges.

Bitcoin has tripled since the start of last year in a comeback from the 2022 digital-asset rout. Wagers in the options market indicate traders are targeting prices beyond the record of almost $69,000 achieved in November 2021.

The supportive narratives for Bitcoin “help the whole crypto market, as correlations between BTC and other assets are high,” wrote Noelle Acheson, author of the Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter.

