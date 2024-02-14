Newsdeck

Middle East conflict

Israeli victims of 7 October press ICC to investigate Hamas

Israeli victims of 7 October press ICC to investigate Hamas
A person looks at a large screen projecting over 1500 Israeli victims of the October 7 attack and the soldiers who were killed in the subsequent fighting in Gaza at the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem , 31 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
By Reuters
14 Feb 2024
0

BEN GURION AIRPORT/THE HAGUE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Israeli survivors of the 7 October attacks and relatives of victims are stepping up efforts to get the International Criminal Court prosecutor to scrutinise Hamas' crimes as part of his investigation into the attack and Israel's response in Gaza.

“We want to make sure that the world acts and that their freedom is hindered,” Udi Goren, cousin of 41-year-old Tal Haimi who was abducted on 7 October, said of leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas. Haimi was later confirmed dead, his body still being held in Gaza.

Israeli survivors of the 7 October Hamas attack and families of victims want the court to target Hamas leaders with arrest warrants.

“We want to … make sure that the leaders of Hamas are taken into custody or that they cannot leave Qatar anymore and that this puts pressure on them to release the hostages,” Goren said, speaking at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport.

Goren was among a group of around 100 family members of hostages preparing to fly to the ICC’s headquarters in The Hague.

Israel is not a member of the ICC and does not recognise its jurisdiction.

But prosecutor Karim Khan reaffirmed to Reuters this week that the court has jurisdiction over the events of 7 October and they form part of the court’s investigation. He declined to comment further on the ongoing investigation.

The Israeli hostages’ families, who carried pictures of missing loved ones as they prepared to head to The Hague, will file the latest in several so-called article 15 communications on behalf of Israeli victims.

These legal filings are meant to provide information to the prosecution and are part of a wider push to get the ICC to act against Hamas leaders.

 

TESTIMONIES

In a sign that the ICC’s investigation is moving forward, lawyer Yael Vias Gvirsman, who represents another group of Israeli victims, told Reuters that a handful of her clients gave testimony directly to ICC investigators in The Hague last week.

“It was a significant next step for the investigation. Investigators sat down with victims for very long hours to hear personal accounts by key witnesses of several crime scenes of the 7 October attacks,” said Vias Gvirsman, who represents 200 Israeli victims from 42 different families at the ICC.

On 7 October, Hamas carried out a cross-border raid on southern Israel in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 240 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

It sparked the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza which has laid waste to much of the densely-populated strip of land on the Mediterranean and left over 28,000 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza health officials.

The case at the ICC is separate from the genocide case launched against Israel at the International Court of Justice or World Court also based in The Hague.

The World Court is a United Nations court that deals with disputes between states while the ICC is a treaty-based criminal court focusing on individual criminal responsibility for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The Palestinian territories were admitted as ICC members in 2015, which gives the court jurisdiction over atrocity crimes committed by anyone on that territory and by Palestinians on Israeli territory.

(Writing by Stephanie van den Berg, editing by Ingrid Melander and Ros Russell)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Authorities conduct ‘wholesale’ probe into Educor Holdings’ private colleges, including Damelin and Lyceum
South Africa

Authorities conduct ‘wholesale’ probe into Educor Holdings’ private colleges, including Damelin and Lyceum
South Africa makes ‘urgent request’ to ICJ to stop Israeli attacks on Rafah
Maverick News

South Africa makes ‘urgent request’ to ICJ to stop Israeli attacks on Rafah
Fikile Mbalula heads to Moscow for forum on combating Western 'neocolonialism'
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula heads to Moscow for forum on combating Western 'neocolonialism'
Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick News

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
The ANC government - not cadre deployment - is at the crux of SA’s corruption cancer
Op-eds

The ANC government – not cadre deployment – is at the crux of SA’s corruption cancer

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine for first time, researchers say
Newsdeck

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine for first time, researchers say
Dutch court orders halt to export of F-35 jet parts to Israel
Newsdeck

Dutch court orders halt to export of F-35 jet parts to Israel
South Africa to deploy 2,900 Troops to Eastern Congo
Newsdeck

South Africa to deploy 2,900 Troops to Eastern Congo
Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in his immunity bid
Newsdeck

Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in his immunity bid
I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options