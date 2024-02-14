Business Maverick

PERSONAL FINANCE

How to have a heartfelt chat about money this Valentines’ Day

How to have a heartfelt chat about money this Valentines’ Day
Choose the right moment to discuss finances with your partner and take the time to understand each other's attitudes towards money. (Photo: iStock)
By Neesa Moodley
14 Feb 2024
0

While many will have celebrated love this week on Valentine’s Day, money matters may have been the furthest thing from their minds. However, the month of love and romance could also be an opportune time to initiate a heartfelt conversation about finances and money management.

Stats SA reports that there were 18,208 divorces in South Africa in 2021, up 13% from the year before. While local statistics don’t drill down into the causes of divorce, Forbes Advisor says that 24% of divorces are related to financial stress.

Certified financial planner Holly Donaldson says money is the third-most-frequent topic of marital arguments, after chores and children. But it doesn’t have to be. Don’t try to launch into the topic straight off the bat.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Marital contracts: Laying down the law to Cupid

Pick your moment

The morning rush, or the day before a frantic work deadline might not be the best time for this conversation. When you do find the right moment, bring up the fact that couples should be able to discuss their finances and casually mention that you hope you are a couple that can do so without conflict. You’ve planted the seed. Give your partner some time to get used to the idea before you suggest a time and place to have the “money talk”.

Pick a neutral venue so neither one of you feels cornered or vulnerable.

One of the things you need to discuss initially is your respective attitudes to money and where they come from. For example, one of you may be a big spender because they have never had to worry about money, while you might be a hoarder because you know what it’s like to live on very little money. This is important because you will walk away with an understanding of why the other person makes different money choices and you can be more tolerant of each other.

Stian de Witt, certified financial planner and executive head of financial planning at NMG Benefits adds that money affects many of the major choices you and your partner will make. Are you going to buy a house, and where? Where do you want to send your kids to school? What cars do you want to buy? When do you want to retire?

“By setting aligned and common financial goals, defining individual responsibilities, and establishing a budget, couples can build a foundation for relationship and financial success,” says De Witt.

Starting points for your money talk 

  • Agree on a “maximum spend” amount that must be discussed with the other partner before a purchase is made. For example, a maximum discretionary spend of R2,000. Any purchases over this amount have to be agreed on by both partners. It might be annoying but it will avoid conflict when you bring home that expensive set of golf clubs.
  • Align your financial goals and decide what you want to achieve in the short, medium and long term.
  • Decide if you are going to have a joint account, separate accounts with one joint account, or entirely separate accounts. Maybe you want to split all expenses 50/50, or a different split based on how much each partner earns. You might choose to have one partner handle “big finances” such as the bond instalment or rent and investments while the other handles “small finances” such as the weekly groceries and running the household. Whatever you decide, make sure you are both happy with the split so that there is no simmering resentment on either side.

Once you’ve opened up the discussion, remember to check in with each other regularly so that you stay on the same page. Money, like most things in relationships, requires an ongoing conversation, trust and honesty. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Business Maverick

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Authorities conduct ‘wholesale’ probe into Educor Holdings’ private colleges, including Damelin and Lyceum
South Africa

Authorities conduct ‘wholesale’ probe into Educor Holdings’ private colleges, including Damelin and Lyceum
Fikile Mbalula heads to Moscow for forum on combating Western 'neocolonialism'
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula heads to Moscow for forum on combating Western 'neocolonialism'
Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick News

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
South Africa makes ‘urgent request’ to ICJ to stop Israeli attacks on Rafah
Maverick News

South Africa makes ‘urgent request’ to ICJ to stop Israeli attacks on Rafah

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
Maverick News

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
Load shedding - an election weapon best used steaming hot
South Africa

Load shedding – an election weapon best used steaming hot
Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick News

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Cape Town housing ‘mediator’ interdicted from accessing buildings, making threats
Maverick News

Cape Town housing ‘mediator’ interdicted from accessing buildings, making threats
The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options