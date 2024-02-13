Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Tax Hikes Pointless in Weak Economy, South African Lender Says

Tax Hikes Pointless in Weak Economy, South African Lender Says
Illustrative image: Nedbank and Standard Bank, two of the Big Five banks in South Africa. (Photos: Papi Moake/Gallo Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Tim Cohen
13 Feb 2024
0

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s plans to raise additional taxes as he tries to arrest runway debt will be ineffective given the battered economy, according to the country’s fifth-largest bank by value.

“Raising taxes in a weak economy is counterproductive, it will not raise that revenue,” said Isaac Matshego, a senior economist at Nedbank Ltd.

Godongwana in November signaled that he would announce new tax measures to raise an additional 15 billion rand ($787 million) in his Feb. 21 budget. The country is facing spiraling debt and growing spending needs that may be exacerbated by elections in which the ruling African National Congress risks losing its national majority for the first time since it took power in 1994.

Lifting taxes would likely squeeze already strained consumers and hurt corporates, particularly in the mining sector where weaker commodity prices and higher operational costs due to incessant power cuts and logistics bottlenecks have hurt profitability.

“We would not expect higher revenue to come from higher taxes. We saw that happening for instance with VAT,” Matshego said. “With the higher VAT, people just spent less, and there was a drop in tax collections.”

South Africa in 2018 jacked-up value-added tax on some goods and services to 15% from 14%.

Nedbank sees the economy growing 1.1% in 2024, compared with an estimated 0.3% last year.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
Maverick News

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Maverick News

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Load shedding - an election weapon best used steaming hot
South Africa

Load shedding – an election weapon best used steaming hot
Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick Citizen

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
ICJ’s Gaza genocide case — a big win, but with what effect?
Op-eds

ICJ’s Gaza genocide case — a big win, but with what effect?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Marathon world record holder Kiptum dies in road accident
Newsdeck

Marathon world record holder Kiptum dies in road accident
Dutch court orders halt to export of F-35 jet parts to Israel
Newsdeck

Dutch court orders halt to export of F-35 jet parts to Israel
Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine for first time, researchers say
Newsdeck

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine for first time, researchers say
I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
South Africa to deploy 2,900 Troops to Eastern Congo
Newsdeck

South Africa to deploy 2,900 Troops to Eastern Congo

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options