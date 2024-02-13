Newsdeck

Storms in Australia Leave Half a Million Customers Without Power

epa11149123 Storm clouds pass over Botany Bay in Sydney, Australia 13 February 2024. The storm dumped heavy rain, hail and lashing winds on the Illawarra region as it moved north towards Sydney. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
By Bloomberg
13 Feb 2024
More than half a million energy customers in Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, lost power after severe storms caused the failure of parts of the grid.

“Approximately 500,000 customers throughout Victoria are now without electricity,” the Australian Energy Market Operator said in a statement on Tuesday. “These power outages are due to high temperatures, strong winds and lightning causing damage to the electricity network.”

The Moorabool to Sydenham 500 kilovolt transmission lines were tripped and AGL Energy Ltd. suffered disruption to supply from the Loy Yang A coal-fired power plant, according to Victoria’s Energy Minister Lily D’Amrosio.

AEMO earlier removed load shedding measures that had cut power to about 90,000 customers under efforts to stabilize Victoria’s grid.

Spot electricity prices in the southern state briefly surged on the disruption to more than A$16,600 ($10,818) a megawatt hour, compared to an average of A$28.05 this month, according to AEMO data.

