Lekker Brekker Monday: Bacon & Tomato Crumble

When we think of a crumble the mind almost invariably takes us to a sweet dessert such as rhubarb or apple, but a crumble can be savoury too. And this savoury version makes for a satisfying and simple breakfast.

Ingredients

8 rashers back bacon

3 or large ripe tomatoes, sliced

1 large onion, sliced thinly

1 Tbsp cold water

Topping

200g plain flour

250g Cheddar cheese, grated (adjust quantity to your own taste)

2 heaped Tbs butter

Method

Grease a suitable pie dish with butter.

Fry the sliced tomatoes in a little butter on both sides briefly. Make a layer of them in the greased dish.

Fry the sliced onions in the same pan until golden and layer half of them on top of the tomatoes. Fry the bacon on both sides in the same pan and add a layer of four rashers.

Make a second layer of each ingredient.

Mix flour and butter with fingertips, then mix in the grated cheese.

Sprinkle the water over the dish before adding the topping.

Spoon the crumble evenly on top of the dish.

Bake at 200℃ for 45 minutes to an hour or until the crumble is golden. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido. Order his book, foodSTUFF, here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.