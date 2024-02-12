Indian police block roads to halt farmers marching to New Delhi

epa11136929 Traffic jam seen near the Delhi Noida Border, New Delhi, India, 08 February 2024. Hundreds of Farmers were stopped by the police near the Delhi Noida Border as they were marching towards Parliament in Delhi with two major demands including compensation for their land acquired by the authorities for different developmental projects and residential plots for their families on the developed land. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

By Shivam Patel and Mayank Bhardwaj

Some government ministers are expected to meet farm union leaders on Monday to avoid a repeat of the year-long protest, which was aimed at forcing the government to repeal farm laws designed to deregulate vast agricultural markets.

The march comes just months before national elections in India, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely expected to win a third term.

India’s millions of farmers form an influential voting bloc and ruling parties try to keep growers on their side.

Television footage showed farmers in tractors driving towards Delhi from the northern Indian breadbasket states of Punjab and Haryana, and barriers including barbed wire fencing and cement blocks put up on the edges of the city to stop them. Police also issued orders prohibiting public gatherings in Delhi.

The farmers have come out after a call by union leaders to demand higher support or guaranteed prices for their produce, and press the government to meet its promise to double farmers’ income.

“We will move peacefully and our objective is that the government listen to our demands,” Sarvan Singh Pandher, general secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, told news agency ANI.

The government announces support prices for more than 20 crops each year to set a benchmark, but state agencies buy only rice and wheat at the support level, which benefits only about 6% of farmers who raise those two crops.

In 2021, when Modi’s administration repealed the farm laws after the farmers protested, the government said it would set up a panel of growers and government officials to find ways to ensure support prices for all farm produce.

Farmers accuse the government of going slow that promise.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel and Mayank Bhardwaj. Editing by Gerry Doyle)