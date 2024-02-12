Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Indian police block roads to halt farmers marching to New Delhi

Indian police block roads to halt farmers marching to New Delhi
epa11136929 Traffic jam seen near the Delhi Noida Border, New Delhi, India, 08 February 2024. Hundreds of Farmers were stopped by the police near the Delhi Noida Border as they were marching towards Parliament in Delhi with two major demands including compensation for their land acquired by the authorities for different developmental projects and residential plots for their families on the developed land. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
By Reuters
12 Feb 2024
0

Indian police on Monday blocked roads to halt farmers who were marching to New Delhi to press for the better crop prices promised to them in 2021 when thousands of growers camped out on major highways leading to the country's capital.

By Shivam Patel and Mayank Bhardwaj

Some government ministers are expected to meet farm union leaders on Monday to avoid a repeat of the year-long protest, which was aimed at forcing the government to repeal farm laws designed to deregulate vast agricultural markets.

The march comes just months before national elections in India, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely expected to win a third term.

India’s millions of farmers form an influential voting bloc and ruling parties try to keep growers on their side.

Television footage showed farmers in tractors driving towards Delhi from the northern Indian breadbasket states of Punjab and Haryana, and barriers including barbed wire fencing and cement blocks put up on the edges of the city to stop them. Police also issued orders prohibiting public gatherings in Delhi.

The farmers have come out after a call by union leaders to demand higher support or guaranteed prices for their produce, and press the government to meet its promise to double farmers’ income.

“We will move peacefully and our objective is that the government listen to our demands,” Sarvan Singh Pandher, general secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, told news agency ANI.

The government announces support prices for more than 20 crops each year to set a benchmark, but state agencies buy only rice and wheat at the support level, which benefits only about 6% of farmers who raise those two crops.

In 2021, when Modi’s administration repealed the farm laws after the farmers protested, the government said it would set up a panel of growers and government officials to find ways to ensure support prices for all farm produce.

Farmers accuse the government of going slow that promise.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel and Mayank Bhardwaj. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Maverick News

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Maverick News

Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Fact Check – will social grants and NSFAS disappear if the ANC loses power?
Maverick News

Fact Check – will social grants and NSFAS disappear if the ANC loses power?
Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk
South Africa

Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk

TOP READS IN SECTION

Marathon world record holder Kiptum dies in road accident
Newsdeck

Marathon world record holder Kiptum dies in road accident
I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Once-bitten Europe is better prepared for Trump’s NATO tirades
Business Maverick

Once-bitten Europe is better prepared for Trump’s NATO tirades
Israel strikes Rafah refugee camp, 37 killed, local health officials say
Newsdeck

Israel strikes Rafah refugee camp, 37 killed, local health officials say
I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options